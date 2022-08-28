Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Air conditioning in schools
A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County schools responds to overcrowding on buses issue
Anne Arundel County warned parents that abus driver shortage would lead to disruptions and route changes, but what parents were not counting on was their children having to stand in the aisles on their way to class. Transportation remains a key concern among school districts across...
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
Wbaltv.com
Health Department investigating 'Best of Baltimore' event left people sick
The Maryland Health Department is investigating after several people got sick at a "Best of Baltimore" event. The event was on Aug. 18, and organizers said they reached out to the health department after hearing several people got sick. The health department sent a survey to people who attended to try to figure out what made them sick.
Wbaltv.com
Latest campaign finance reports: What do they mean for Maryland general election?
The latest round of campaign finance reports is in. They show a potentially tight contest in two Maryland county executive races. Money is the lifeblood of campaigns. Fundraising numbers reveal completeness and who is evenly matched. Howard County executive race. Fundraising in the Howard County executive race reveals a potentially...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Wbaltv.com
Here's what you need to know for the Maryland Cycling Classic: Road closures, parking restrictions
The Bike Jam Community Bike Ride kicked off Thursday at Patterson Park as part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural, world-class Maryland Cycling Classic. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the top-ranked one-day professional cycling race in the United States. The best of the best in cycling will ride more than 120 miles of roads Sunday from Baltimore County into Baltimore City. The race ends with a big finish at the Inner Harbor.
foxbaltimore.com
Threatening legal action, Boston housing group escalates feud with Baltimore councilwoman
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Boston-based housing advocacy group sent a cease-and-desist letter to Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos Thursday after Ramos warned Baltimore residents not to attend one of the group's upcoming events. Ramos said residents should not attend the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America's upcoming five-day housing counseling event...
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
WJLA
Video shows Anne Arundel County students standing in the aisle of overcrowded bus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first week of Anne Arundel County’s school year is off to a bumpy start. “Even just now it gave me the chills. I mean, my blood pressure really just dropped out,” said parent Aimee Wukitch. Not only are more than 40 bus routes...
Wbaltv.com
Some Annapolis businesses damaged or destroyed by tornado last year aren't coming back
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some businesses damaged or destroyed by anEF2 tornado a year ago Thursday in Anne Arundel County have never recovered. The intersection of West and Lee streets in Annapolis were shut down for days after the tornado due to severe damage from a dangerous storm. "It happened...
themsuspokesman.com
About 440 students check into Lord Baltimore, university expects continued housing shortage
Kevin Banks has felt more like a hotel manager than a vice president of student affairs since Morgan State University housed nearly 500 students at the Lord Baltimore hotel. Banks has spent the last two weeks attending to students and concerned parents at the Downtown Baltimore hotel. His office has...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
Baltimore City poised to settle another lawsuit involving former GTTF detectives
Baltimore City is poised yet again to settle another lawsuit against three former police detectives convicted in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.
Housing non-profit returning to Baltimore after causing City Hall commotion
Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos is advising residents in search of buying a home, to avoid dealing with one particular non-profit organization.
WUSA
Bladensburg High School locked down after police got a tip from a student
Scary moments at Bladensburg High School in Prince George's County, Maryland. The school was locked down after police got a tip from a student.
