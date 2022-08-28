ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight.

The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. He was already dead by the time they arrived.

Olson added that officers were at that same location approximately two hours earlier for a loud party attended by multiple people.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Repairs begin on Bradley Avenue sewers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign is now reduced to one lane in each direction in order to accommodate storm sewer repairs. Repairs started on Bradley Avenue near Hedge Road on Wednesday and are expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday. Westbound traffic was shifted into one eastbound lane while eastbound traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
