Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight.
The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. He was already dead by the time they arrived.
Olson added that officers were at that same location approximately two hours earlier for a loud party attended by multiple people.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
