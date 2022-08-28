ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez says a leaked wedding video of her serenading Ben Affleck was 'taken without permission'

By Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez at a screening of "Marry Me" on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Lopez called out a video that was "taken without permission" from her wedding.
  • On Saturday Lopez said the video was "stolen" in the comment section of a fan page.
  • TMZ shared the video, which featured the pop star performing a song for Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez voiced her displeasure this weekend on Instagram over a leaked video from her wedding to Ben Affleck.

On Thursday, new footage of the pop star serenading her husband at their August 20 wedding reception began circulating online. In the video published by TMZ , Affleck can be seen sitting in the middle of the dance floor while Lopez and her backup dancers perform a song and dance for him.

A number of other outlets including People , Billboard , Vulture , Entertainment Tonight , and Extra reported on the footage and added a link to the TMZ story that contained the clip. Billboard also reported that the track Lopez sang to Affleck is unreleased.

After the clip was shared on Instagram by fan page @jlow0rld , Lopez wrote in the comments that it was "stolen without our consent and sold for money." She also noted that her guests signed non-disclosure agreements for the event.

"This was taken without our permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. This is our choice to share," the actress wrote.

Lopez added that she puts out exclusive content via her newsletter, OnTheJLo, and will share more details about the couple's special day when she's ready.

The fan page posted a screenshot of Lopez's comment Saturday and wrote in the caption that the video was deleted from their profile "out of respect for Bennifer and their private moments." Lopez later liked the screenshot post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vugEG_0hYgXsrh00
Jennifer Lopez liked a post from a fan page that shared her comment about a "stolen" video from her wedding.

@jlow0rld/Instagram

Lopez and Affleck officially married in July but held a second, lavish ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate with friends and family. Photos posted by TMZ and a fan page on Twitter showed the couple and their guests wearing all-white, as well as behind-the-scenes details like a fireworks show.

According to Vogue , the bride wore three Ralph Lauren dresses on her wedding day. Handmade ruffles were attached using "over 1,000 handkerchiefs and over 500 meters of fabric" for the skirt on Lopez's ceremony gown, per the outlet.

Lopez and Affleck are currently enjoying their second honeymoon in Italy, according to Us Weekly . The outlet previously reported that the pair went to Paris after getting legally married in Las Vegas last month.

The couple first got engaged in 2002 before postponing their nuptials and ending their relationship two years later. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged for a second time in April.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 119

blueivy
4d ago

who cares I don't care if they did that or they didn't lady you have been married so many times and been on your back so many times with different men in the industry of Hollywood who cares what you say get over yourself

Reply(6)
42
Lisa
4d ago

She will do anything for attention.. nobody would have even known about this if she hadn't put it out there. Get over yourself J LO..

Reply(1)
37
Charlene Andreychuk
4d ago

I agree who cares!! After so many marriages and all that money spent. She should have donated the money to help clean the oceans as should all celebrities! Good grief!

Reply(4)
16
