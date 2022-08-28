ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, makes Michigan State basketball roster as walk-on

 4 days ago

Barry Sanders' son is on the Michigan State basketball roster for the 2022-23 season.

Nick Sanders, who played at Birmingham Detroit Country Day, is a freshman walk-on for coach Tom Izzo's Spartans.

Sanders, who will wear his father's number 20 in green and white, is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound guard from Franklin.

Sanders will be behind a plethora of talented returning guards, including Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, for a Michigan State team that went 23-13 last season and made the second round of the NCAA tournament, falling to eventual national semifinalist Duke.

Barry Sanders tees for the 14th during the Rocket Mortgage Classic's Area 313 Celebrity Scramble at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Tues., July 26, 2022. Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Barry Sanders, a Hall of Fame running back who spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in Detroit before abruptly retiring in 1999 , is an ambassador for the Lions. His eldest son, Barry J. Sanders, played running back from 2012-15 at Stanford and spent 2016 at Oklahoma State, his father's alma mater.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, makes Michigan State basketball roster as walk-on

