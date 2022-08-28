Nick Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, makes Michigan State basketball roster as walk-on
Barry Sanders' son is on the Michigan State basketball roster for the 2022-23 season.
Nick Sanders, who played at Birmingham Detroit Country Day, is a freshman walk-on for coach Tom Izzo's Spartans.
Sanders, who will wear his father's number 20 in green and white, is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound guard from Franklin.
Sanders will be behind a plethora of talented returning guards, including Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, for a Michigan State team that went 23-13 last season and made the second round of the NCAA tournament, falling to eventual national semifinalist Duke.
Barry Sanders, a Hall of Fame running back who spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in Detroit before abruptly retiring in 1999 , is an ambassador for the Lions. His eldest son, Barry J. Sanders, played running back from 2012-15 at Stanford and spent 2016 at Oklahoma State, his father's alma mater.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, makes Michigan State basketball roster as walk-on
