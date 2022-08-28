ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Video Shows Russian Fighter With Ukrainian Skull, Says He'll Make a Goblet

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A disturbing video making the rounds on social media purports to show a Russian soldier holding the skull of a dead Ukrainian and advocating for further, drastic violence in the country.

The video began to be shared on Twitter early Sunday morning. Serhii Sternenko, whose profile bio describes him as an Ukrainian activist, shared the video in a tweet and as of late Sunday morning, it had garnered over 205,000 views and over 9,200 retweets.

In the video, the soldier, a 36-year-old Russian veteran, appears to be standing on a nightclub stage and addressing a crowd. He says that the skull came from a Ukrainian regiment soldier killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine. A tweet from a user named Den Kazansky also described him as a mercenary.

Warning: Video contains imagery that may be upsetting to readers.

"This is Igor Mangushev," Sternenko wrote at the start of a four-tweet thread. "A Russian soldier who went to war to commit genocide. In the video, he himself admits this. He says that the main goal of the war is to kill everyone who considers himself Ukrainian. Mangushev holds a human skull in his hands."

He added: "According to him, this is the skull of a Ukrainian soldier from Azovstal. Do you still want to trade with russia? Do you still think that Ukraine needs weapons? Russia is an absolute anti-human entity that must be destroyed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT5tF_0hYgXNwW00

During the speech, Mangushev calls for Ukraine to be "de-Ukrainized," and for the "lands of Novorossiya" to "be returned back." Novorossiya is the name of a proposed confederation of breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine, which was first put forward in 2014. It includes the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been major focuses of Russia's invasion.

"We are not at war with people of blood and flesh," Mangushev says in the video. "We are at war with an idea—Ukraine as an anti-Russian state. We're alive and this guy [the skull] is already dead. Let him burn in hell. He wasn't lucky. We'll make a goblet out of his skull."

In addition to his role as a mercenary for Russia, Mangushev is also purportedly the leader and founder of the nationalist private military group, ENOT. On a Telegram page that he operates, he has also called for greater violence against the Ukrainian people and their identities.

"We will burn your houses, kill your families, take away your children and raise them Russians," he wrote in a post.

Newsweek reached out to Russian officials for comment.

Comments / 8

Related
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#The Skull#Goblet#Russian#Ukrainian
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
The Week

Why Russia's efforts to replenish its depleted armed forces may not matter much in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week expanding the size of Russia's armed forces by about 137,000 active-duty members, bringing the total force to 1.15 million, as soon as January — but that move "is unlikely to significantly alter the country's fortunes in its war in Ukraine," The New York Times reports, citing American and British officials and independent military analysts.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy