ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game

Mid-Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of free Go COMO shuttles to and from Faurot Field for tonight’s (Thursday) Mizzou football season opener. Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou fans will be able to avoid the cost and hassles of game day traffic and parking.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Fulton, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Traffic
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
939theeagle.com

Columbia College officials ecstatic about enrollment numbers

Historic Columbia College has its largest class of new students in four years. The college has welcomed 298 new students this week, a 20 percent increase from last fall. Columbia College vice president Dixie Williams has high praise for the school’s admissions team, and the entire staff. “We attribute...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Murder suspect to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette; counselors assisting CMU students

A Fayette man charged with killing a Central Methodist University football player will be arraigned this (Tuesday) morning in Howard County. 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor is charged with first degree murder for Thursday’s death of CMU senior offensive lineman Torrance Evans. Taylor, who’s jailed without bond, will be arraigned at 9 am before Judge Mason Gebhardt.
FAYETTE, MO
939theeagle.com

Gorbachev delivered major speech in 1992 to thousands in mid-Missouri town

The former Soviet leader who helped bring the Cold War to an end has died at the age of 91. The BBC reports Mikhail Gorbachev died at a hospital after a long illness. One of the biggest speeches Mr. Gorbachev delivered happened in mid-Missouri’s Fulton in May 1992, on the historic Westminster College campus. It was titled “The River of Time and the Imperative of Action.” He essentially declared an end to the Cold War, telling thousands of people on-campus that “The goal today has not changed: peace and progress for all.”
FULTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Bus#Texas Roadhouse
939theeagle.com

Mizzou’s athletic director pushed for Thursday night season opener

Mizzou’s athletic director says football fans wanted another night game this year, adding that the opener against Louisiana Tech gives the school seven home games in 2022. Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois tells our Zimmer sister station Clear-99 that opening on a Thursday night is a huge opportunity. “You know...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy