The former Soviet leader who helped bring the Cold War to an end has died at the age of 91. The BBC reports Mikhail Gorbachev died at a hospital after a long illness. One of the biggest speeches Mr. Gorbachev delivered happened in mid-Missouri’s Fulton in May 1992, on the historic Westminster College campus. It was titled “The River of Time and the Imperative of Action.” He essentially declared an end to the Cold War, telling thousands of people on-campus that “The goal today has not changed: peace and progress for all.”

FULTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO