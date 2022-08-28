Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game
Mid-Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of free Go COMO shuttles to and from Faurot Field for tonight’s (Thursday) Mizzou football season opener. Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou fans will be able to avoid the cost and hassles of game day traffic and parking.
Wednesday ribbon-cutting set for $6.2 million school addition project in fast-growing Columbia
You’re invited to attend this (Wednesday) afternoon’s dedication of the $6.2 million Rock Bridge elementary school building addition in Columbia. The ceremony and ribbon cutting will begin at 4:30 at the school on South Highway 163. Seven traditional classrooms were added during the project, and two classrooms were...
Search continues for Columbia shooting suspect; victim reportedly critically injured
Our news partner KMIZ reports the victim is in critical condition. Columbia Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public, which indicates the shooting likely isn’t random. KMIZ reports Columbia Police and a SWAT vehicle surrounded an apartment at the Links in Columbia...
Mizzou football fans are encouraged to take a shuttle to Thursday’s opener
University of Missouri officials are encouraging Mizzou football fans to park in downtown Columbia garages for tomorrow’s (Thursday) opener and to take a free shuttle to the game. Go COMO will begin downtown routes to Faurot starting at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon, and there are several places where you can...
Columbia College officials ecstatic about enrollment numbers
Historic Columbia College has its largest class of new students in four years. The college has welcomed 298 new students this week, a 20 percent increase from last fall. Columbia College vice president Dixie Williams has high praise for the school’s admissions team, and the entire staff. “We attribute...
Murder suspect to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette; counselors assisting CMU students
A Fayette man charged with killing a Central Methodist University football player will be arraigned this (Tuesday) morning in Howard County. 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor is charged with first degree murder for Thursday’s death of CMU senior offensive lineman Torrance Evans. Taylor, who’s jailed without bond, will be arraigned at 9 am before Judge Mason Gebhardt.
Complaints about lines at Faurot Field concession stands prompt changes at Mizzou
Mizzou’s athletic director is encouraging Tiger football fans to download the Mizzou Tigers app before you arrive on-campus for tomorrow (Thursday) night’s season opener at Faurot Field. Desiree Reed-Francois spoke to our Zimmer sister station Clear-99. “The mobile app will do everything from push notifications if one gate...
Gorbachev delivered major speech in 1992 to thousands in mid-Missouri town
The former Soviet leader who helped bring the Cold War to an end has died at the age of 91. The BBC reports Mikhail Gorbachev died at a hospital after a long illness. One of the biggest speeches Mr. Gorbachev delivered happened in mid-Missouri’s Fulton in May 1992, on the historic Westminster College campus. It was titled “The River of Time and the Imperative of Action.” He essentially declared an end to the Cold War, telling thousands of people on-campus that “The goal today has not changed: peace and progress for all.”
Mizzou’s athletic director pushed for Thursday night season opener
Mizzou’s athletic director says football fans wanted another night game this year, adding that the opener against Louisiana Tech gives the school seven home games in 2022. Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois tells our Zimmer sister station Clear-99 that opening on a Thursday night is a huge opportunity. “You know...
