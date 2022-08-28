Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Almost one-half of the state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows more abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in Northern Missouri than last week. Less of the state, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 45.62% of the state was abnormally dry or experiencing some...
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
ENGINEERING REPORT PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON SALINE COUNTY VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
A preliminary engineering report done on the Saline County Visitors Center Project detailed information regarding cost estimates, construction analysis, and drawings for the structure. The report was completed by WSKF Architects and McClure Engineering in January 2022. The report says the design of the building is a 2,300-square-foot facility to...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
kchi.com
Ramp Closures At US-36 and I-35
As the resurfacing project on Interstate 35 continues, crews plan to close three ramps. These include the DeKalb County US 36 (Exit 54) ramps Tuesday, Sept. 6. The following ramps will close as needed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 6:. Route 36 to I-35 northbound. I-35 southbound...
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northbound I-35 At Kearney Lane Closure Scheduled
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced another lane closure for Interstate 35 near Kearney as part of the construction of a new interchange. MoDOT plans to close the left lane of northbound Interstate 35, at mile marker 25, for construction of bridge columns from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 and from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2.
That loud boom was an F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
kmmo.com
BRIDGE WORK CLOSES ONE LANE OFF TRAFFIC ON I-70 AT ROCHEPORT
According to MoDot, a daily lane closure has begun at the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The closure began on Monday, August 29. Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one-lane from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday though Friday each week for the next three weeks. The lane closure will...
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
kmmo.com
PORTION OF I-70 CLOSED DUE TO VEHICLE CRASH
A portion of eastbound Interstate-70 is closed due to a vehicle crash. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, eastbound I-70 is closed past Exit 106 near Boonville at Mile Marker 111.2. MoDOT encourages travelers to use an alternate route to their destination. The impact was reported at 1:35 p.m....
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
Columbia police close off street for investigation
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Columbia police close off street for investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Pennsylvania couple sues contractor in Amtrak train crash
A Pennsylvania couple who were riding on an Amtrak train through Chariton County went it hit a dump truck and derailed have sued the company that operated the truck and its driver, who died in the crash. The post Pennsylvania couple sues contractor in Amtrak train crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
MDC plans major invasive fish removal project on Grand River
BRUNSWICK, Mo. – Boating on the lower Grand River will soon be temporarily closed for a project which serves research and fishery management projects by state and federal agencies. From September 12-16th, Missouri Department of Conservation and US Fish and Wildlife Service is closing boating access from the Brunswick access through the final eight miles of the waterway before it flows into the Missouri River in an attempt to net and remove invasive Asian Carp.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
KTLO
Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect
Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
KVOE
KCC approves high-energy transmission line from Wolf Creek to southwest Missouri
The Kansas Corporation Commission says NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest can build a multi-county transmission line from Wolf Creek into southwest Missouri — with a few conditions attached. As part of a special meeting Monday, the KCC approved what’s called a “certificate of convenience and necessity” to let NextEra build...
