Chariton County, MO

Comments / 0

mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
kchi.com

Ramp Closures At US-36 and I-35

As the resurfacing project on Interstate 35 continues, crews plan to close three ramps. These include the DeKalb County US 36 (Exit 54) ramps Tuesday, Sept. 6. The following ramps will close as needed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 6:. Route 36 to I-35 northbound. I-35 southbound...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Northbound I-35 At Kearney Lane Closure Scheduled

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced another lane closure for Interstate 35 near Kearney as part of the construction of a new interchange. MoDOT plans to close the left lane of northbound Interstate 35, at mile marker 25, for construction of bridge columns from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 and from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2.
KEARNEY, MO
kmmo.com

BRIDGE WORK CLOSES ONE LANE OFF TRAFFIC ON I-70 AT ROCHEPORT

According to MoDot, a daily lane closure has begun at the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The closure began on Monday, August 29. Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one-lane from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday though Friday each week for the next three weeks. The lane closure will...
ROCHEPORT, MO
Awesome 92.3

Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

PORTION OF I-70 CLOSED DUE TO VEHICLE CRASH

A portion of eastbound Interstate-70 is closed due to a vehicle crash. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, eastbound I-70 is closed past Exit 106 near Boonville at Mile Marker 111.2. MoDOT encourages travelers to use an alternate route to their destination. The impact was reported at 1:35 p.m....
BOONVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

MDC plans major invasive fish removal project on Grand River

BRUNSWICK, Mo. – Boating on the lower Grand River will soon be temporarily closed for a project which serves research and fishery management projects by state and federal agencies. From September 12-16th, Missouri Department of Conservation and US Fish and Wildlife Service is closing boating access from the Brunswick access through the final eight miles of the waterway before it flows into the Missouri River in an attempt to net and remove invasive Asian Carp.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KTLO

Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect

Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
MISSOURI STATE

