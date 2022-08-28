ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

By Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville.

That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun fired.

It happened Friday morning on Second Creek Road in Sissonville.

Moody, 48, had recently lived in Glouster, Ohio.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

