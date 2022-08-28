Read full article on original website
WBTV
Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May. Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31. Miller...
WCNC
2 injured following overnight shooting in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Driver in Charlotte crash killing family of 4, passenger, sentenced to 20 years: DA
Officials say around 7:30 p.m. on July 3, 2020, Charles was driving recklessly at a high speed on Interstate-485 Outer Loop near W.T. Harris Boulevard.
fox46.com
Photos released of car connected to drive-by shooting that injured 4-year-old boy in SE Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting that seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway. BE THE FIRST...
WBTV
Man accused of murdering two people in Chester, S.C. arrested in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (WBTV) - A man accused of killing two people in a mass shooting in Chester, S.C. earlier this year has been taken into custody in Texas, officials have confirmed. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was safely apprehended by federal, state and local law enforcement in Fort Worth on Wednesday...
WBTV
Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days
Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
fox46.com
Man seriously injured in shooting at uptown Charlotte hookah bar: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting at an uptown Charlotte hookah bar early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fire House Bar and Lounge located at 320 W. Carson Blvd., the police report stated.
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
WBTV
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
WBTV
Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect
State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
fox46.com
Troopers release photo of possible suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed Concord 2-year-old
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a possible suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord on August 12, according to the NC Highway Patrol. The photo shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Shot Near Uptown Hookah Lounge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting near Fire House Bar & Lounge in Uptown off W Carson Blvd. Medic confirms two people were seriously injured. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.
Person critically wounded after shooting at police who fired back inside Concord Mills: Police
Concord Mills mall is closed until further notice after an officer-involved shooting on the property Wednesday afternoon, police confirm.
Vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina state troopers released a photo Wednesday of a possible suspect vehicle related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in Cabarrus County earlier this month. North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street Northwest...
cn2.com
A Community Shaken After Deadly Shooting at Race Track
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A deadly shooting took place at the Lancaster Motor Speedway this past Saturday, August 27th. Investigators say Rodney Cunningham was working security for the speedway when he was shot multiple times. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Bryan Mitchell, shot Cunningham in a dispute over a wristband. Mitchell got away but was caught after an extensive manhunt and tonight is facing murder charges.
WBTV
Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting
Around 8:50 a.m., a Dutchman Creek school resource officer noticed students running and yelling that someone had a gun. Caresse Jackman recently looked into more than 250,000 consumer complaints filed by service members, vets and their families and explains the impact credit mistakes can have. Community pushing to end gun...
Gastonia woman charged in connection to 2018 double-murder accepts plea deal
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman charged in connection to a double-murder will face three and half years in jail if she testifies against her codefendant. Brittany Gidney accepted a plea on Thursday and now, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has learned this all started because of an argument over a truck.
cbs17
‘Constant gunfire’: Community rattled after 4-year-old shot in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte Monday. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted out his disbelief Tuesday morning. “It’s so hard for me to even fathom this senseless act of violence,” said...
WYFF4.com
Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a chase and crash, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Bobo said Joshua Nathan Koiyan, 23, of Charlotte, is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
