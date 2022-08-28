ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May. Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31. Miller...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

2 injured following overnight shooting in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTV

Man accused of murdering two people in Chester, S.C. arrested in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (WBTV) - A man accused of killing two people in a mass shooting in Chester, S.C. earlier this year has been taken into custody in Texas, officials have confirmed. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was safely apprehended by federal, state and local law enforcement in Fort Worth on Wednesday...
CHESTER, SC
WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
ROCK HILL, SC
fox46.com

Man seriously injured in shooting at uptown Charlotte hookah bar: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting at an uptown Charlotte hookah bar early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fire House Bar and Lounge located at 320 W. Carson Blvd., the police report stated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sc Motor Speedway#Lancaster Police
WBTV

Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect

State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Two People Shot Near Uptown Hookah Lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting near Fire House Bar & Lounge in Uptown off W Carson Blvd. Medic confirms two people were seriously injured. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

A Community Shaken After Deadly Shooting at Race Track

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A deadly shooting took place at the Lancaster Motor Speedway this past Saturday, August 27th. Investigators say Rodney Cunningham was working security for the speedway when he was shot multiple times. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Bryan Mitchell, shot Cunningham in a dispute over a wristband. Mitchell got away but was caught after an extensive manhunt and tonight is facing murder charges.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

Around 8:50 a.m., a Dutchman Creek school resource officer noticed students running and yelling that someone had a gun. Caresse Jackman recently looked into more than 250,000 consumer complaints filed by service members, vets and their families and explains the impact credit mistakes can have. Community pushing to end gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a chase and crash, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Bobo said Joshua Nathan Koiyan, 23, of Charlotte, is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy