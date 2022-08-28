3 adults hurt in Cass County crash

Three people were injured in a collision after a car pulled out in front of another vehicle.

At 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway. The investigation showed that Jordan Hanifan, 32, of Dowagiac was southbound on Dailey Road when he stopped at a stop sign at Pokagon Highway, proceeded into the intersection, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Theresa Schultz, 60, of Fort Wayne, Ind., that was westbound on Pokagon Highway.

Both vehicles were pushed off the roadway.

Hanifan had three passengers in his vehicle — Samantha Hanifan, 28, Lavender Hanifan, 9, and Alec Hanifan, 7. Jordan and Samantha Hanifan were transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where no condition reports were available Sunday.

Schultz was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac where no condition reports were available Sunday.

Deputies said all occupants were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Cassopolis Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services assisted the Cass County Sheriff's Department at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

