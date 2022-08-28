ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

3 adults hurt in Cass County crash

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
Three people were injured in a collision after a car pulled out in front of another vehicle.

At 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway. The investigation showed that Jordan Hanifan, 32, of Dowagiac was southbound on Dailey Road when he stopped at a stop sign at Pokagon Highway, proceeded into the intersection, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Theresa Schultz, 60, of Fort Wayne, Ind., that was westbound on Pokagon Highway.

Both vehicles were pushed off the roadway.

Hanifan had three passengers in his vehicle — Samantha Hanifan, 28, Lavender Hanifan, 9, and Alec Hanifan, 7. Jordan and Samantha Hanifan were transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where no condition reports were available Sunday.

Schultz was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac where no condition reports were available Sunday.

Deputies said all occupants were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Cassopolis Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services assisted the Cass County Sheriff's Department at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
wkzo.com

MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
westernherald.com

WMU student dies after shooting in Portage

Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
PORTAGE, MI
inkfreenews.com

Two Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

PIERCETON — Two people were arrested for attempting to conceal a man’s identity after the man led officers in a vehicle pursuit. David M. Eppert, 43, 612 W. Boston St., Syracuse, is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended prior, both class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.
PIERCETON, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
