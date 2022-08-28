ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie doctor dies three weeks after bicycle accident

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAjR9_0hYgUo2k00
Dr. Lorraine Dickey, shown in 2018 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, died Sunday, weeks after being injured in a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township. DONNA FISHER/The Morning Call/TNS

An Upper Macungie woman died Sunday after being injured in a bicycle accident near her home earlier this month.

Dr. Lorraine Dickey, 60, was injured in a bicycle accident Aug. 8 on Robert Drive in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office. She died of complications of a cervical spine injury at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest early Sunday morning, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office and Upper Macungie Township Police Department are investigating.

Dickey was the former medical director and chief of neonatology at Lehigh Valley Health Network. She overcame a serious head injury from a ski accident in 2001, according to Dickey’s website for The Narrative Initiative . At the time, she was told she would never practice as a physician again. But after about three years of rehabilitation, she returned to medicine as a neonatologist.

In 2013, she began a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine that was interrupted by a bout with cancer. After taking a year off for treatment, Dickey finished her fellowship in 2015.

In 2017, she founded The Narrative Initiative to help healthcare professionals decompress and communicate effectively with their patients.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

