WIBW
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found...
WIBW
Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
One dead after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
WIBW
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday. The jury is...
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
WIBW
Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WIBW
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident. The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were...
WIBW
No verdict as jury recesses late Wednesday afternoon in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors recessed late Wednesday afternoon without reaching a verdict in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Jurors deliberated until around 4:48 p.m. before asking Judge Cheryl Rios to recess until 9 a.m. Thursday. Jurors were in their fifth day...
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
WIBW
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hung jury has been declared in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court. Jurors announced their decision Thursday in a fourth-floor courtroom in the sixth day of their deliberations. One juror told 13 NEWS that throughout deliberations the jury was mostly evenly...
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
WIBW
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
KVOE
Emporia home invasion suspect sees main counts dismissed, cases dropped for five co-defendants
Court proceedings continue for one person initially accused of a home invasion robbery this past May, but the lead charges have been dropped — and cases against five co-defendants have been dismissed. On Monday, Christopher Diaz had several counts dismissed, including the lead charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary,...
