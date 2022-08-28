ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Driver killed early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on I-25

By Jessica Gruenling
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early Sunday morning, a driver was killed after driving the wrong way on northbound I-25.

According to Colorado Springs police, officers were first notified of a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-25 around 1:48 am. It was reported the car was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic from Briargate Parkway.

Shortly after the initial call, the driver caused a head-on collision with two cars at Woodmen Road and I-25. The wrong way driver was found dead on the scene. The people in the other cars were transported to a local hospital and treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

I-25 near Woodmen was shut down for more than six hours. Police have not identified the driver who was killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Nostrildumas
4d ago

Cause? Ugh, lousy reporting, the cause is he was driving the wrong way on I-25, plain and simple.

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

