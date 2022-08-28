Driver killed early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early Sunday morning, a driver was killed after driving the wrong way on northbound I-25.

According to Colorado Springs police, officers were first notified of a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-25 around 1:48 am. It was reported the car was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic from Briargate Parkway.

Shortly after the initial call, the driver caused a head-on collision with two cars at Woodmen Road and I-25. The wrong way driver was found dead on the scene. The people in the other cars were transported to a local hospital and treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

I-25 near Woodmen was shut down for more than six hours. Police have not identified the driver who was killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

