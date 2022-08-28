ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NBC News

Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

A new museum is opening in honor of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in New York on Labor Day. The museum proudly displays historic sports memorabilia, but also focuses on Robinson's work beyond the ballfield, at the insistence of his widow. The Robinson museum is being hailed as among the first in New York City dedicated largely to the civil rights movement.Sept. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
