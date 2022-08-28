ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fringe-goers and acts being ‘priced out’ of Edinburgh, venues warn

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4535K5_0hYgUf6D00

Ticket sales for Edinburgh Fringe shows have slumped by a quarter compared with 2019, it has been revealed, as its major venues warned that spiralling accommodation costs in the city are putting the event’s future at risk.

In 2019, before the pandemic lockdowns, the eight major producing venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe sold 1,965,961 tickets, but projected ticket sales fell by 25% in its first full year back to just 1,486,746.

A spokesman for EdFest.com said the fall in sales was a “major threat for everyone involved in the festival”, and put the blame in part on train strikes, the climbing cost of living and the lingering effects of coronavirus.

It is clear to anyone spending time in Edinburgh that there are fewer people in the city this year than in 2019

EdFest.com spokesman

“Chief among these however is the soaring cost of accommodation in Edinburgh in August – audiences and artists alike are being priced out of town, out of experiences,” the spokesman warned.

“It is clear to anyone spending time in Edinburgh that there are fewer people in the city this year than in 2019.

“While there are certainly other factors that have affected audience numbers this year, the cost of accommodation is a perennial problem across the board.

“Disruption with public transport, delays with artist visas, and high fuel costs are even more insurmountable when people and performers simply cannot afford to stay in the city.”

It is not unusual over the Fringe to see desperate pleas on community Facebook groups of people asking to use a spare room because other options are too expensive, and there have been reports of hotels almost doubling their prices per night for during the festival.

Big names including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Friends star David Schwimmer , comedian Eddie Izzard , and Dame Emma Thompson have seen the Fringe advance their careers.

But EdFest.com, which is made up of the venues Assembly, Dance Base, Gilded Balloon, Just the Tonic, Pleasance, Summerhall, Underbelly and Zoo, said that while suitable housing is not just an August problem “it’s imperative that local and national government, landlords, the universities, Fringe venues and the Fringe Society all come together to find a lasting solution for this issue, or the future of the Fringe is in very real danger”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eh1lY_0hYgUf6D00

“Long term we also have to find solutions that allow the festival to be affordable to performers and the audience,” an EdFest.com spokesman said.

“Given the extent of the reduction in sales, the overall festival has a major job to do in restoring the event to normality, which may take several years and require some public support.

“We need to stabilise the current situation where many people have made significant losses; to address the accommodation issue; to find ways of supporting work; and a major marketing campaign to get the audience back to the festival.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drone footage reveals tents, rubbish left behind at Reading Festival

A sea of abandoned tents and rubbish was left behind at the Reading music festival this weekend.Drone footage obtained by Sky News and the BBC among others shows hundreds of tents and rubbish scattered across the site’s greenfields after the festivities ended.Tens of thousands of festival goers are believed to have descended on the site this weekend to see headliners including The 1975 perform.Festivals have traditionally struggled to get revellers to take all their belongings off site and put rubbish in the correct bins despite the environmental impact of the waste. There is a mistaken belief among festival goers...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school worried royal kids will change the ‘vibe’

Parents at Prince William’s children’s new school are anxious that the attendence of the royals could alter the prep’s “vibe.”Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire in just 11 days time as the family move from London to Windsor.It’s estimated that fees for Lambrook School, which sits on 52 acres of ground, will set back the prince and Kate Middleton more than £50,000 per year.But the prospect of bolstered security presence at the school has left a lot of parents of pupils “p***ed off,” reports...
U.K.
The Independent

The Ethical Traveller: 10 ways to roam the world without ruining it

Yes: travel and flying in particular does cause carbon emissions. However, tourism also creates one out of every 10 jobs globally. Many of these are in remote corners where communities play a crucial role in protecting delicate ecosystems and ways of life. Others allow those on the margins to gain independence in societies where that is far from a given.Travel can be one of many pathways to making our planet a safer, fairer and kinder place – somewhere people and nature thrive in harmony. Here’s how to see the world while helping to save it, one trip at a time...The...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy