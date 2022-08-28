ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say

By David Fleshler, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
The crash took place Sunday at Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole car keys and made off with three vehicles. The neighborhood is a wealthy enclave of waterfront homes near the beach.

The police found one of the vehicles, a white Mercedes, on West Sunrise Boulevard and pursued it, according to the department.

The crash occurred at Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash.

The deceased woman had been a passenger in a vehicle hit by the suspects’ vehicle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects, both juvenile males, fled after the crash but were arrested.

Baron Windsor
4d ago

Senseless and wreckless !!!!! so sad for the woman who perished because of their selfish and criminal actions !!!!! May her spirit rest in peace. so sad for her family !!!!

South Florida Sun Sentinel

