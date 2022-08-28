Colorado Rockies activate pitcher Alex Colome from injured list

The Colorado Rockies reinstated right-hander Alex Colome from the 15-day injured list Sunday and placed left-hander Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL with a left elbow flexor strain.

Colome, 33, sustained a forearm injury in the eighth inning of Colorado’s 8-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 11. He exited after allowing three runs on two hits — both homers — and without recording an out.

He is 2-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 46 relief appearances this season. He has four saves.

Colome is 34-33 with a 3.24 ERA and 159 saves in 439 career appearances (19 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-18), Seattle Mariners (2018), Chicago White Sox (2019-20), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Rockies.

Gilbreath, 26, is 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 47 relief appearances this season.

He is 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 94 career appearances (one start) with the Rockies.

–Field Level Media

