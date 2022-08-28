ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers to audition kicker Eddy Pineiro

 4 days ago

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro for a visit, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

Other reports said the team will also audition Brian Johnson now that fellow kicker Zane Gonzalez is sidelined with a groin injury.

Both Pineiro and Johnson worked with Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor when Tabor held the same role with the Chicago Bears.

Gonzalez, 27, was hurt while kicking on the sidelines in the third quarter of Friday’s 21-0 preseason win against Buffalo. Coach Matt Rhule said it was a “significant” injury that requires a “long-term” recovery period.

Pineiro, 26, was cut by the New York Jets this week after losing a competition with Greg Zuerlein. He has made 31 of 36 field goals and 36 of 39 extra points in 21 games with the Bears (2019) and Jets (2021).

Johnson, 23, spent time on Chicago’s practice squad in 2021. He converted all 10 field-goal attempts and nine of 13 PATs in seven games last season with New Orleans and Washington.

–Field Level Media

