Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour
Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
GolfWRX
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’
BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Harold Varner III Certainly Didn’t Hold Back on Why He Left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Harold Varner III was more candid than most on why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The post Harold Varner III Certainly Didn’t Hold Back on Why He Left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Six star players join LIV Golf, leave PGA Tour
The PGA Tour has been losing start players to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for months, and it looks like there’s a new crop of defectors as six top-100 golfers have announced plans to leave the Tour and join LIV including Australian Cameron Smith, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Sha'Carri Richardson Wins First Place In Women's 100m Race
And just like that, Sha'Carri Richardson is back like she never left. After a tumultuous few years adjusting to life in the public eye, the 22-year old track and field sprinter is reclaiming her way back to the number one spot. On Tuesday (August 30), Sha'Carri defeated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in her first race since the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships more than two months ago.
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's $140m recruit Cam Smith could "fall off the map" warns Watson
There was so much to unpack as Bubba Watson faced the media for the first time as a LIV Golf Tour player. First, there was (in this writer's opinion) this tedious banter about making the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for his new team mates. WATCH:. If you didn't...
Golf.com
1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it
Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?
If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.
Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
Golf.com
‘They don’t count’: What Davis Love III thinks LIV Golf is missing
The LIV Golf League is off and running. Three tournaments have already been contested, and the fourth is set to be played this weekend in Boston. What was once an abstract idea is now a full-fledged operation. Through three events, fans and players alike have seen what the upstart league...
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
NBC Sports
Cam Smith, five PGA members join LIV Golf
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 golfer in the world according to World Golf Ranking, is officially joining LIV Golf. The Australian was first linked with the breakoff league in mid-July, days after winning his first major, the Open Championship. He seemingly deflected media inquiries in the month since, preparing for the Tour Championship, where he finished 20th.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup: Captain Trevor Immelman discusses impact of LIV Golf on International team
The 2022 Presidents Cup is quickly approaching as both the United States and International teams will round out their respective squads with the announcement of captains' selections next week before competing at Quail Hollow Club Sept. 22-25. While Davis Love III and the U.S. side has been thrown a single off-speed pitch -- Will Zalatoris' back injury not allowing him to play -- International captain Trevor Immelman has faced nothing except a heavy dose of curveballs.
BBC
LIV Golf: Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann join Saudi Arabian-funded series
Open champion Cameron Smith says money was "a factor" in him becoming the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series. The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston. Smith refused to be drawn on his future after...
Nadal's nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open. Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday. It made for a bizarre, and briefly scary, scene, as Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racket, put a palm to his face and then placed both hands on his head. He said at his post-match news conference he thought right away that he might have broken his nose, which kept swelling. He said it was a “shock” when it happened and he felt “a little bit out of the world.”
Comments / 0