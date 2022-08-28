ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour

Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
GOLF
Golf Digest

Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’

BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Six star players join LIV Golf, leave PGA Tour

The PGA Tour has been losing start players to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for months, and it looks like there’s a new crop of defectors as six top-100 golfers have announced plans to leave the Tour and join LIV including Australian Cameron Smith, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.
GOLF
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wins First Place In Women's 100m Race

And just like that, Sha'Carri Richardson is back like she never left. After a tumultuous few years adjusting to life in the public eye, the 22-year old track and field sprinter is reclaiming her way back to the number one spot. On Tuesday (August 30), Sha'Carri defeated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in her first race since the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships more than two months ago.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's $140m recruit Cam Smith could "fall off the map" warns Watson

There was so much to unpack as Bubba Watson faced the media for the first time as a LIV Golf Tour player. First, there was (in this writer's opinion) this tedious banter about making the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for his new team mates. WATCH:. If you didn't...
GOLF
Golf.com

1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it

Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
GOLF
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse

Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Cam Smith, five PGA members join LIV Golf

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 golfer in the world according to World Golf Ranking, is officially joining LIV Golf. The Australian was first linked with the breakoff league in mid-July, days after winning his first major, the Open Championship. He seemingly deflected media inquiries in the month since, preparing for the Tour Championship, where he finished 20th.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup: Captain Trevor Immelman discusses impact of LIV Golf on International team

The 2022 Presidents Cup is quickly approaching as both the United States and International teams will round out their respective squads with the announcement of captains' selections next week before competing at Quail Hollow Club Sept. 22-25. While Davis Love III and the U.S. side has been thrown a single off-speed pitch -- Will Zalatoris' back injury not allowing him to play -- International captain Trevor Immelman has faced nothing except a heavy dose of curveballs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BBC

LIV Golf: Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann join Saudi Arabian-funded series

Open champion Cameron Smith says money was "a factor" in him becoming the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series. The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston. Smith refused to be drawn on his future after...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Nadal's nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open. Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday. It made for a bizarre, and briefly scary, scene, as Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racket, put a palm to his face and then placed both hands on his head. He said at his post-match news conference he thought right away that he might have broken his nose, which kept swelling. He said it was a “shock” when it happened and he felt “a little bit out of the world.”
TENNIS

