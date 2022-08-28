ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Colombia up next for USA Basketball in World Cup qualifying

By TIM REYNOLDS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SixUF_0hYgUKl400

For the USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team, there was no time to celebrate after moving into first place in their group.

There was an overnight flight to catch.

A game at Barranquilla, Colombia awaits the Americans on Monday night, the second and final matchup in this two-game qualifying window. A win would put the U.S. on the brink of clinching a spot in the 32-team field for next year’s World Cup, and probably would mean the Americans need to win just one of their final four qualifying contests to get the job done.

A loss wouldn’t doom hopes, but would make the task of qualifying a bit more challenging.

“We know what’s at stake,” U.S. qualifying coach Jim Boylen said after Thursday’s 105-71 over Uruguay in Las Vegas, before he and the team rushed out for a red-eye flight to Miami and then a connection to Colombia. “I think this group will enjoy playing on the road. It’s something that matters to them.”

There are 12 teams left in qualifying from the FIBA Americas Region, split into two six-nation groups. Of those, seven will make the World Cup field -- the top three finishers in each group, and the best fourth-place team.

At 6-1 and sitting alone in Group F, one game ahead of Brazil (5-2) and two games clear of Puerto Rico, Mexico and Uruguay (all 4-3), the Americans are in an ideal position. But Colombia (3-4) has little margin for error, plus has the emotional lift of coming back from 20 points down to win at Mexico on Thursday night -- essentially keeping its hopes alive.

The Americans know they’ll be facing a hostile environment.

“Playing the USA is the biggest situation for every team playing us,” U.S. guard Mac McClung said.

MONDAY’S GAMES

In Group F, Mexico plays at Brazil, Puerto Rico goes to Uruguay and the U.S. plays at Colombia.

In Group E, the other six-nation field in Americas qualifying, the Dominican Republic (5-2) plays at Venezuela (6-1), the Bahamas (2-5) goes to Argentina (5-2) and Canada — at 7-0, the last unbeaten team in the Americas region — plays at Panama (2-5).

It’s basically win-or-else time for the Bahamas and Panama.

NEXT ROUND

The next window of World Cup qualifying games is in November. The U.S. will play home games against Brazil (Nov. 11) and Colombia (Nov. 14) at a yet-to-be-announced site.

The final window of qualifying is in February.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner: Argentina vice president survives assassination attempt as attacker’s gun jams

Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt late on Thursday as a man with a loaded gun tried and failed to shoot her.In a televised address, president Alberto Fernandez said: “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun... did not fire.”Mr Fernandez said the gun had been loaded with five bullets.The vice president and former president is on trial on corruption charges which could see her face a 12-year sentence and possible disqualification from public office over...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

This week’s top photos include those documenting the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and the return to school of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Russian rockets were launched against a train station in the village of Chaplyne during Ukraine’s Independence Day, while revellers threw tomatoes at each other at the annual “Tomatina” fiesta in Spain. Migrants were rescued on the Mediterranean Sea near Lampedusa.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
The Associated Press

Nadal's nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open. Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday. It made for a bizarre, and briefly scary, scene, as Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racket, put a palm to his face and then placed both hands on his head. He said at his post-match news conference he thought right away that he might have broken his nose, which kept swelling. He said it was a “shock” when it happened and he felt “a little bit out of the world.”
TENNIS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy