Beach Haven, NJ

Tuckerton, NJ
California State
Maryland State
Beach Haven, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Florida State
WHYY

Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch

Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch. Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jack Duggan
WHYY

Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Fall Festivals the Whole Family Will Love

The calendar says it’s time for kids to go back to school and I completely understand why it can be hard to say goodbye to summer. But let me give you some reasons to be excited for fall. September brings a plethora of New Jersey fall festivals you will love. Your kids will love!
#Long Beach Island#Oyster Shells#Oyster Reef#Oysters
WHYY

New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect

If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
INCOME TAX
WHYY

Safer summer: Trenton has been homicide free since June 1

New Jersey’s capital city got a break over the last three months. There has not been a homicide in Trenton since June 1. According to city officials, there have been 12 homicides as of Aug. 31, compared to last year when there was 22. That’s a 46% reduction. Shooting deaths fell dramatically over the same time period, from 21 last year to eight this year.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak

Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

BELMAR: MARINE ONE ENFORCING NO WAKE ZONE IN SHARK RIVER

Belmar: The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 has been patrolling our shore areas and beyond all summer long, and, for the next few weekends, much of the patrols will focus around the Shark River Inlet surrounding Belmar and Avon by the Sea. Sheriff Shaun Golden along with Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco who met with Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer and Business Administrator Ed Kirshenbaum is proud to provide this valuable resource which assists in ensuring safety and responding to critical water related incidents.
BELMAR, NJ
Scotland
NJ.com

Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
REAL ESTATE
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
