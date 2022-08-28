Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One year since Ida: How the remnants of a hurricane still leave Pa. residents paying the price
Tammy Echevaria and her family sought refuge in their basement when a tornado started coming toward their home. When the center of the storm passed over their house, the heavy winds fell silent, they each felt a pressure in their chests, their ears popped. “You couldn’t get a deep breath...
Gov. Murphy addresses new teacher requirements, bear sightings in N.J.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions from listeners Tuesday on his monthly call-in radio show with tri-state area NPR affiliates. As students and teachers enter a new academic year, it’s no surprise that some callers had questions about the state’s education system. In June, amid a teacher...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch
Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch. Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how...
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
How long does it actually take to drive from NJ to California?
Did you bet with me or against me on the last road trip?. I set out two weeks ago right after the show to drive my son's car across the country and meet him and my wife in San Diego. Last year, I was able to make it door-to-door in 52 hours.
New Jersey Fall Festivals the Whole Family Will Love
The calendar says it’s time for kids to go back to school and I completely understand why it can be hard to say goodbye to summer. But let me give you some reasons to be excited for fall. September brings a plethora of New Jersey fall festivals you will love. Your kids will love!
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect
If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
Safer summer: Trenton has been homicide free since June 1
New Jersey’s capital city got a break over the last three months. There has not been a homicide in Trenton since June 1. According to city officials, there have been 12 homicides as of Aug. 31, compared to last year when there was 22. That’s a 46% reduction. Shooting deaths fell dramatically over the same time period, from 21 last year to eight this year.
7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak
Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
ocscanner.news
BELMAR: MARINE ONE ENFORCING NO WAKE ZONE IN SHARK RIVER
Belmar: The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 has been patrolling our shore areas and beyond all summer long, and, for the next few weekends, much of the patrols will focus around the Shark River Inlet surrounding Belmar and Avon by the Sea. Sheriff Shaun Golden along with Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco who met with Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer and Business Administrator Ed Kirshenbaum is proud to provide this valuable resource which assists in ensuring safety and responding to critical water related incidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. weather: Here’s how the fall forecast is shaping up as September draws near
Is it almost time to trade in those shorts and T-shirts for jeans and flannels? Or is our long, hot and dry summer going to keep a tight grip on New Jersey as we head into September?. Here’s what the weather experts think. The Climate Prediction Center, affiliated with...
Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Months after the state approved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to bolster caregiving in nursing homes, thousands of nurses, health aides, and other support staff may soon go on strike over how two for-profit companies plan to use the money. At issue...
Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends
Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0