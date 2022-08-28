ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1

WHITE CASTLE - A part of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle pileup. Around 6:30 a.m., several agencies including State Police, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and fire departments responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Cora Road in White Castle. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders. The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive. According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says

A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Details are limited...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Children on school bus involved in multi-vehicle accident in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7 a.m., at LA 964 and Meadow Glen Ave. LSP said that two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Children were...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood

BATON ROUGE - A dirt bike burst into flames after police pursued its rider through a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of N Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said one of the riders wrecked and his bike caught fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA

