brproud.com
St George FD responds to vehicle fires on I-10 West and L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, August 31. At approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of truck fire on I-10 West near the Siegen Ln. exit. SFGD said the fire started in the engine and firefighters were able...
wbrz.com
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1
WHITE CASTLE - A part of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle pileup. Around 6:30 a.m., several agencies including State Police, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and fire departments responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Cora Road in White Castle. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
wbrz.com
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
brproud.com
One killed in N. Sherwood Forest area crash, a second person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly crash in the North Sherwood Forest area claimed one person’s life and left a second person injured Wednesday (August 31) night, officials say. The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. within the 10400 block of White Oak Drive, which is...
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
wbrz.com
Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
18-year-old dies in crash; detectives believe he ran stop sign and hit another vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders. The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive. According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.
theadvocate.com
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
wbrz.com
Person shot at popular Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire had people scrambling for cover at the usually quiet Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said it was a normal evening at the park, located along Dalrymple Drive just south of the Garden District, when people heard what they thought was fireworks around 7 p.m..
1 Person Killed In A Car Wreck in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
A motor vehicle wreck killed one person on Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m. The car accident occured along the White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the [..]
wbrz.com
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Details are limited...
wbrz.com
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday morning allegedly left two people injured on North Foster Drive, officials say. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded near Winbourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting that is "believed to involve two victims." The victims' injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
wbrz.com
Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman with dementia; vehicle last seen in Franklin Parish
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon. State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
theadvocate.com
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
brproud.com
Children on school bus involved in multi-vehicle accident in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7 a.m., at LA 964 and Meadow Glen Ave. LSP said that two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Children were...
wbrz.com
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood
BATON ROUGE - A dirt bike burst into flames after police pursued its rider through a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of N Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said one of the riders wrecked and his bike caught fire.
