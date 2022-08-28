Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Ariel’s First Enclosed Sports Car Looks Like A Jet-Powered Batmobile
It isn’t every day that a company does something unique and uncommon in the automotive industry. Often, manufacturers only change slight parts, such as new engine upgrades, different exhaust, and so on, which are common changes that manufacturers make. Obviously, when a new model is developed there are changes to be expected. For example, if a company develops a coupe version of a convertible it is considered to be a major change. However, when a company does something to completely change its lineup’s design language, there is a much larger change for the company in place.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later
Gail Wise set out to buy a convertible car after finishing college and getting a job as a school teacher. Little did she know her hunt led her to buy the first Ford Mustang ever sold. The post First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
