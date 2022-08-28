Read full article on original website
Police seeking suspect in Milwaukee homicide and fire
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in the quadruple shooting and fire that left an elderly woman dead near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bringing a children’s clothing store to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Kidz Fashion, 1427 East Racine Ave., is having a back-to-school grand opening on Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. The store, owned by Erqueda Mike, is officially open and had its first grand opening on Aug. 7. Mike planned another grand opening to get her business out there in the community, especially with school quickly approaching.
WISN
Family: Brown Deer man found dead in his bedroom
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police are investigating what the medical examiner's office is calling a suspicious death of a man near 62nd Street and Tower Avenue. North Shore Fire Rescue said they were called just before 11 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. They found the man dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ulta Beauty theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police said the suspect hid "several" fragrance bottles in her purse before leaving the store on Falls Parkway, making no attempt to pay, around 1 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school
Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school.It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets.Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school with some sort of weapon around 7:45 amFamilies told WISN 12 News they remember seeing police swarm the school as they were dropping kids off, but the school did not divulge specifics with parents about what exactly happened. “We got a message saying there was an incident and they called the Milwaukee Police. I saw a lot of police in front, there was a lot of them,” said Malina Carlos, whose son goes to the school.Police told WISN 12 News they arrested the man, accused of reckless use of a weapon.School administrators and police are not releasing any more information at this time.”As soon as we knew of an incident we notified police. No one was injured,” said Chris Joch, chief education director at Bruce Guadalupe. “I can’t really get into details because it’s still under investigation. It was a safety concern.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
WISN
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Milwaukee man dies after double shooting near 44th and Glendale
A Milwaukee man is dead after a double shooting near 44th and Glendale on Tuesday. According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old died at the hospital after being shot shortly after 6 p.m.
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
