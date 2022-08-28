Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school.It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets.Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school with some sort of weapon around 7:45 amFamilies told WISN 12 News they remember seeing police swarm the school as they were dropping kids off, but the school did not divulge specifics with parents about what exactly happened. “We got a message saying there was an incident and they called the Milwaukee Police. I saw a lot of police in front, there was a lot of them,” said Malina Carlos, whose son goes to the school.Police told WISN 12 News they arrested the man, accused of reckless use of a weapon.School administrators and police are not releasing any more information at this time.”As soon as we knew of an incident we notified police. No one was injured,” said Chris Joch, chief education director at Bruce Guadalupe. “I can’t really get into details because it’s still under investigation. It was a safety concern.”

