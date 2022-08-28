ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gifts Game Day Suits To Teammates

As Wednesday night’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center came to a close, redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud stood in front of his teammates and told them they would each receive a $500 Express gift card to buy a suit for game day. “I just wanted to do...
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, Injuries, Defense and More

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will lead his 5th-ranked Fighting Irish into hostile territory on Saturday night when they face 2nd-ranked Ohio State. Freeman met with the media on Thursday for a final time. Here is that transcript. On emotions ahead of the game .... "No, that will just...
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ryan Day Talks Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, Run Game, Quarterbacks

The lead up and the build up to Saturday’s Notre Dame – Ohio State football contest in Columbus continues. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman held his weekly press conference Monday and Buckeye head coach Ryan Day followed suit Tuesday afternoon. Here are some thoughts on Saturday’s prime time game from Day.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy