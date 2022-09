Horse racing tips: Templegate NAP can keep red-hot form of champ-in-waiting Will Buick going at Epsom

TEMPLEGATE has picked out some surefire winners across Monday's big races and beyond.

Read on for our man's tips.

EVOCATIVE SPARK (3.15 Epsom, nap)

George Boughey's runner never looked happy over a mile at Newmarket, but he had been progressing well beforehand and is back to his best trip now.

DUTCH DECOY (3.08 Ripon, nb)

Has been in red-hot form all summer and a 3lb rise for his gutsy Newmarket win looks a shade lenient.

MARLAY PARK (5.35 Epsom, treble)

Has never finished out of the frame in six starts at this track and is still on a good mark.

CARTMEL

1.39 Bella Bliss

2.14 Johnson's Blue

2.50 Glan Y Gors

3.24 The Vollan

3.59 Dr Sanderson

4.35 Barneys Gift

5.10 Ange Endormi

CHEPSTOW

1.46 Gumais

2.21 Little Edi

2.56 Rhubarb

3.31 Redredrobin

4.06 Mimoset

4.41 Stockpyle

EPSOM

2.05 Bonita B

2.40 Cobalt Blue

3.15 Evocative Spark (NAP)

3.50 Saratoga Gold

4.25 Change Of Fortune

5.00 Intercessor

5.35 Marlay Park (treble)

RIPON

1.58 Thankuappreciate

2.33 City Vaults

3.08 Dutch Decoy (nb)

3.41 Al Karrar

4.16 Enforced

4.51 Nigwa

5.26 Masque Of Anarchy

SOUTHWELL

1.05 Inexplicable

1.35 Eternal Class

2.10 Street Life

2.45 Glenister

3.20 Channel Packet

3.55 Elettaria

4.30 Morty

5.05 Twentysharesofgrey

