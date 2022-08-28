ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game

Mid-Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of free Go COMO shuttles to and from Faurot Field for tonight’s (Thursday) Mizzou football season opener. Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou fans will be able to avoid the cost and hassles of game day traffic and parking.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble

The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Fulton, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Traffic
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
kjluradio.com

One man injured in Columbia shooting on Old Highway 63 North

Columbia Police investigate a shots-fired with injury incident in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart Supercenter. Officers were called to the 900 block of Old 63 North on Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Bus#Texas Roadhouse
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks.  In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kwos.com

Fire bomber is sentenced in JCMO attacks

It’s federal prison time for a Jefferson City woman who admits to throwing Molotov cocktail fire bombs into two homes. 48 – year old Iasha Cannady pleaded guilty in December. She was accused of using the bombs to set fire to two homes on Lafayette Street and Water Street in the summer of 2020. She told investigators she did it after her daughter was in a fight at Capital Mall. Cannady faces 12 years behind bars and will not be eligible for parole.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia shooting suspect remains at large after a search at an apartment complex in east Columbia Wednesday night. Police initially believed a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon may have been barricaded in an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. At least five patrol cars responded to the scene The post Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County

UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

List of Fulton properties set to be demolished

Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
FULTON, MO
firesideguard.com

Sturgeon hires new police officer

At least 20 people attended Sturgeon’s board of alderman meeting. We’ve got a good crowd and a good agenda, Steve Crosswhite, Sturgeon mayor said by way of breaking the ice. Among topics dealt with were property taxes, negotiations on a new subdivision and the city’s new police officer.
STURGEON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy