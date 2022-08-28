Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game
Mid-Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of free Go COMO shuttles to and from Faurot Field for tonight’s (Thursday) Mizzou football season opener. Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou fans will be able to avoid the cost and hassles of game day traffic and parking.
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
Jefferson City woman sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails into homes
A Jefferson City woman appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes approximately two years ago.
Man wanted in Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man is wanted as suspect in a Homicide investigation. Late Tuesday night Camden County Communications Officers received a 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend had been hit by a car in their driveway at 494 Georgene Road, north of Camdenton. Camden County...
kjluradio.com
One man injured in Columbia shooting on Old Highway 63 North
Columbia Police investigate a shots-fired with injury incident in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart Supercenter. Officers were called to the 900 block of Old 63 North on Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Camden County sheriff looking for suspect in connection to deadly hit and run
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect connected to a deadly hit and run that occurred late Tuesday night. Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney, 43, with a vehicle. Jones has not been officially charged. According to a press...
kwos.com
Search continues for Columbia shooting suspect; victim reportedly critically injured
Our news partner KMIZ reports the victim is in critical condition. Columbia Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public, which indicates the shooting likely isn’t random. KMIZ reports Columbia Police and a SWAT vehicle surrounded an apartment at the Links in Columbia...
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
kwos.com
Fire bomber is sentenced in JCMO attacks
It’s federal prison time for a Jefferson City woman who admits to throwing Molotov cocktail fire bombs into two homes. 48 – year old Iasha Cannady pleaded guilty in December. She was accused of using the bombs to set fire to two homes on Lafayette Street and Water Street in the summer of 2020. She told investigators she did it after her daughter was in a fight at Capital Mall. Cannady faces 12 years behind bars and will not be eligible for parole.
Bike thefts in Columbia raise concerns
The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating several bicycle thefts so far this year. The post Bike thefts in Columbia raise concerns appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mizzou’s Thursday night football game to impact Columbia’s economy, traffic
The return of Mizzou football is just one day away and the game is expected to bring several thousand fans to Columbia. The post Mizzou’s Thursday night football game to impact Columbia’s economy, traffic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia shooting suspect remains at large after a search at an apartment complex in east Columbia Wednesday night. Police initially believed a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon may have been barricaded in an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. At least five patrol cars responded to the scene The post Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County
UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
KOMU
List of Fulton properties set to be demolished
Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus; suspect detained
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus; suspect detained appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
firesideguard.com
Sturgeon hires new police officer
At least 20 people attended Sturgeon’s board of alderman meeting. We’ve got a good crowd and a good agenda, Steve Crosswhite, Sturgeon mayor said by way of breaking the ice. Among topics dealt with were property taxes, negotiations on a new subdivision and the city’s new police officer.
