Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Suspect in immigrant truck smuggling death that killed 53 denied bond
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects accused in the deadly human smuggling attempt on the city's southwest side appeared in court Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, had a hearing on a motion for reconsideration of his bond, which the judge ended up denying. Martinez has been charged in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
Police looking for teen who shot woman in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to Evers Road on Tuesday where a woman was shot while sitting her car. Leon Valley Police said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. They were told a woman was shot in the neck and thumb at point blank range while sitting in her vehicle.
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
KTSA
San Antonio police searching for suspect in road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating what they are calling a road rage shooting last week. Investigators say it happened last Thursday at approximately 7:15 a.m. near I-35 and I-10. A Crime Stoppers report shows a 52-year-old man telling police he had been shot at by an unknown driver who also had a green laser.
Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the...
KSAT 12
Police seek help in 2019 cold case of man shot, killed outside nightclub by gunman with high-powered rifle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that killed a man outside a nightclub three years ago. According to police, Anthony Donnell Clark was shot and killed on Sept. 1, 2019, outside Club Groove on...
O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway
SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night. Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police
SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Accident involving VIA bus sends at least one to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Wurzbach on the northwest side was closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a VIA bus Wednesday morning. Police say it happened around 7:34 a.m. at Wurzbach and Cairo. Officials said a sedan was traveling east on Wurzbach the wrong direction and crashed into...
KSAT 12
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KTSA
San Antonio man gets 18 years in prison for fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 18 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted in a 2020 hit and run accident that killed a motorcyclist. Christopher Norton, 32, pled guilty in July to one charge of failing to stop and render aid resulting in death.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
