HSHS Holy Family Hospital will host a health fair Tuesday, October 18 from 6 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive in Greenville. Starting September 1, those wanting to attend must register for an appointment online at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Registration will close Friday, September 23. There are limited spots available and on-site registration will not be accepted. If you are unable to register online, you can call 618-690-3599 for assistance after September 1.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO