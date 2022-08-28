Read full article on original website
Registration Open For Fall 2022 Health Fair
HSHS Holy Family Hospital will host a health fair Tuesday, October 18 from 6 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive in Greenville. Starting September 1, those wanting to attend must register for an appointment online at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Registration will close Friday, September 23. There are limited spots available and on-site registration will not be accepted. If you are unable to register online, you can call 618-690-3599 for assistance after September 1.
Sorento School Petition Denied
Near the end of a nearly six hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Regional Board of Education Number 3 voted to deny a petition seeking Sorento area property be annexed into the into the Mt. Olive School District. The petition had been filed on behalf of Sorento School supporters after...
Nick Lampen Joins Bradford National Bank
Bradford National Bank announces Nick Lampen has joined the bank as a lending officer. He will serve both as a consumer and commercial lending officer, and work primarily out of the Highland office. Lampen is currently a resident of Breese. He graduated from Highland High School in 2011 and is...
Unit Two Board Special Meeting Thursday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 5 p.m. in the high school library. All items on the agenda pertain to personnel matters. Following executive session, the board could take action on a resignation, the Greenville Education Support...
Tate Pleads Not Guilty To 30 Charges In Clinton County
A Kentucky man, serving a life sentence for killing a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, took action in Clinton County Circuit Court recently regarding criminal charges against him. Ray E. Tate, 41, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to 30 criminal counts.
City Buys Land For Sunpin Solar Use
In early 2019, it was announced Sunpin Solar of California had signed an option and lease agreement with the City of Greenville for a solar farm, along Interstate 70, east of Love’s Travel Center. The option and lease have been extended multiple times. The solar farm has not been...
Siefken Joins Board Of Health
Dr. Phil Siefken was welcomed as a new member of the Bond County Board of Health during their regular monthly meeting for August. With the retirement of Dr. Tom Dawdy, Siefken was appointed to the board by the Bond County Board for a three-year term effective this past July 1. Dr. Matt McCullough led the meeting as the new Board of Health President, a position that was previously held by Dr. Dawdy.
Hartley Retires After 29 Years At GU
Greenville University’s chief academic officer has retired. Brian Hartley spent 29 years with the university after being a student here in the 1970s. He filled many roles with the school including theology professor, chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, dean of the chapel, dean of arts and sciences, associate vice president for academic affairs, and chief academic officer.
Freshman Football 3 & 0 At Jamboree
Greenville High School hosted a freshman football jamboree last week with teams from six schools involved. The freshman Comets played well, going 3-0 with wins over Hillsboro, Staunton and Vandalia. The freshman Comets’ first regular game is Thursday at Gillespie. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Comets Football Ticket Pre-Game Sales
The first varsity football game on the new Greenville High School artificial turf is Friday night and a big crowd is expected. Tickets for the game will be pre-sold Thursday and Friday of this week at the high school office during school hours. Prices are $4 for adults and $2 for students.
Tennis Lady Comets Place Fourth
Saturday was a busy and successful day for the Greenville High School girls’ tennis team. The Lady Comets played in the St. Anthony Invitational, placing fourth out of 14 teams, just two points from third place and four from second place. The tournament was double elimination. In number two...
PHOTOS: Soccer Comets Defeated In Home Opener
In their first home game of the season Tuesday, the Greenville Comet soccer boys were dealt a tough loss. The Comets were edged by Mater Dei 3-2. GHS led 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the contest, but Mater Dei rallied to pull out the win. Scoring goals for the...
Tennis Win Over Vandalia
Playing at home last Thursday, the Lady Comets’ tennis team defeated Vandalia in South Central Conference action. Singles winners included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Alyssa Rehkemper. Picking up doubles wins were the GHS duos of Ridens and Schaufelberger, Johnson and Mathias, and...
GHS Boys Golf Place 8th In Tournament
The Greenville High School golf boys participated Friday in the Okawville Invitational. The Comets placed eighth out of 14 teams. Leading the Greenville High School squad were Elusha Golovay and Rowdy Sussenbach with totals of 86, and Dustin Rehkemper at 88.
GHS Tennis Girls Win Again
In South Central Conference action Tuesday, the Greenville High School girls’ tennis squad grabbed a 9-0 home victory over Hillsboro. GHS players winning singles matches included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen. Doubles victors were the duos of Ridens and Schaufelberger, Mathias...
Two More Wins For Blue Jays Baseball
The Greenville Junior High baseball squad had fun at home last Saturday, recording two more wins. The Blue Jays won close games over Okawville and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City. Okawville led 3-2 after one inning, and the score remained that until the Jays posted two tallies in the fifth to win 4-3.
