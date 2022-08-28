ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Chisato’s Handstand Meme Trends with Rent-A-Girlfriend, Kaguya-sama Fan Art

After the scene went viral shortly following Episode 8, the Lycoris Recoil Chisato handstand meme once again trended online as fan artists made Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Rent-A-Girlfriend versions of the pose. In case you need some context, during Episode 8 of Lycoris Recoil, a scene featured Chisato doing...
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will Shadows House Season 2 Have?

Shadows House Season 2 is gaining momentum as the mystery anime delves more deeply into characters who were only introduced in the first season. But how many episodes will Shadows House Season 2 have?. Season 1 of Shadows House ran for 13 episodes, while the manga is well ahead -...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Little Forest: Summer/Autumn Free Online

Cast: Ai Hashimoto Takahiro Miura Mayu Matsuoka Yoichi Nukumizu Karen Kirishima. Fleeing heartbreak in the big city, Ichiko returns to Komori, her rural hometown. She battles summer's rain and humidity, bakes her own bread, grows hothouse tomatoes and tills the fields. During autumn, the time for pickling and preserving fish and sweet potatoes, Ichiko begins reaping rice and recalls her departure five years before.
Monica Bellucci
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project

Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
