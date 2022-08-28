Lowcountry group to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WakeUp Carolina will recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with their fourth annual Light the Way for Hope event.

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting training sessions to educate the community on overdose prevention.

WakeUp Carolina, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Charleston Center will hold Light the Way for Hope to remember those who lost their lives from overdose.

The fourth annual event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

The night will begin with overdose prevention and Narcan training. Participants will learn signs of overdose, how to administer Narcan, and receive a free overdose prevention kit.

A luminary ceremony honoring the lives of those who lost their lives to overdose will take place at 8:30 p.m. on the lawn.

Friends and family can honor their friends or loved ones by writing their names on a luminary bag at the event.

WakeUp Carolina is a community-based movement in Mount Pleasant that works to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death and share information and resources to prevent drug-related harm.

The Annual Light the Way for Hope for Overdose Awareness Day is one of several events held by WakeUp Carolina to battle misuse and cope with overdose tragedies.

WakeUp Carolina offers weekly support groups for individuals overcoming addiction and parents coping with their children’s substance misuse disorders.

For more resources on overdose prevention visit WakeUpCarolina.org.

