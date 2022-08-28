The Yankees have been drifting off of their once-historic win pace for a while now, but August ... August sucked. This was the team’s worst month since the finale of the 1991 season, a year where the Yankees were already known to be bad and simply finished the year off terrible. This year’s team was approaching greatness, and now they simply aren’t. The month may be done with, but it’ll take a lot more than turning the calendar to snap this team out of their funk. Given that the division lead is down to just six games suddenly, let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO