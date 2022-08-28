Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is no longer a viable option for the Yankees
Almost three months ago, I penned a piece about Yankees starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa declaring that IKF had been exactly what the team planned for him to be: “good enough.” While acknowledging that it sounded like I was damning him with faint praise, the truth was that “good enough” represented an upgrade at the position. With the top shortstop prospects struggling and more pressing needs in the outfield and pitching staff, Kiner-Falefa kept the position from being a major hole.
Pinstripe Alley
How hurt is DJ LeMahieu?
The Yankees are in the midst of a miserable second half, going 14-23 since the All-Star break. And while they managed to stave off complete disaster with a recent five-game winning streak, the Bombers have fallen right back into the abyss, losing three in a row to the A’s, A’s and finally the Angels last night scoring a grand total of six runs across those losses. Indeed, it’s been the offense (or lack thereof) that’s to blame, with the bats managing less than four runs per game over the last month-and-a-half. A significant part of this offensive slippage has been the play of one of the stars of the first half, DJ LeMahieu.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Angels 3: West Coast, worst coast
This was a game of contradictions. Gerrit Cole, the strikeout king, lived off groundouts while Patrick Sandoval engineered whiffs. The Yankees’ defense shone early before giving away the lead in the sixth. And in a series that solidified, if not cemented, Aaron Judge’s AL MVP case, Shohei Ohtani had the biggest hit, a three-run bomb that put the Angels on top for good. In the end, the Yankees lost 3-2 to a team closer to the worst record in baseball than a playoff spot. It was their fourth such loss, two apiece to the Angels and A’s to close out this terrible West Coast trip and even more dismal August.
Pinstripe Alley
It might be time to move on from Aaron Hicks
Aaron Hicks has at times been an excellent player for the Yankees during his tenure with the team. At his best moments, before all of the injuries, he was a bonafide All-Star, with the skills to match. He was an all-around player, and a player development success story. To whit,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
When I look at the Yankees season, I can’t help but think of Stephen Sonheim’s not-so-famous musical, Merrily We Roll Along. In this 1981 musical, the play opens with the protagonist, a composer-turned-movie producer named Franklin Shepard, throwing a lavish party to celebrate his latest blockbuster success. Such a celebratory moment, however, is in truth the lowest point of his life, as his oldest friend abandons him and his second wife announces that she wants a divorce. Posing the question, “How did you get to be here?” the play moves backwards in time, tracing the lives of Franklin and his two closest friends until concluding the show with an uplifting song that portrays the hopeful youth that these friends shared on the day they met.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees promote Oswald Peraza for September call-ups
August is over, and with its departure comes a new month — and new Major League Baseball roster rules. Like last year and earlier this season during the post-lockout opening months, teams will be allowed to carry 28 players. The September limit is a fairly new concept, but not terribly unsurprising, given how those old games could drag.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees might need to put the opener back on the table
Remember the opener? After the Tampa Bay Rays employed it to great effect early in 2018, the opener took Major League Baseball by storm. During the latter half of the 2018 season, the Dodgers, Athletics, Twins, and Rangers made extensive use of the opener to deal with depleted pitching staffs, and both the Athletics and Brewers even used them in the postseason. Although they used it just once in 2018, the Yankees paired Chad Green with Nestor Cortes, Chance Adams, and David Hale 15 times in 2019 to compensate for injuries to the starting rotation.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 129
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s head onto Game 129:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/1/22
New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: While there still have been some annoying games mixed in, the Yankees’ offense has shown some signs of life recently. The way the Yankees see it, the struggles have come in part from injuries and in part from a general domino effect related back to some big bats being out of the lineup. Either way, they’re still trying to battle through it and get back on track.
Pinstripe Alley
Asking for Some Insight
I look back at the number of games the Yankees lost before the All Star game, which was 28 losses in 92 games. And then after the All Star game they have lost 24 games in the last 39 games. Obviously, the last 24 losses have been like a "tragic train wreck".
Pinstripe Alley
Greg Weissert has a robust seam-shifted wake profile
Baseball is a beautiful game. At any position, you can experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, as a reliever, those highs and lows can come few and far between depending on who you are. The current landscape of MLB relieverism is too odd. Players on the 40-man roster have options that will be used. You can be great for one appearance, 10, or 20 and still be sent down to the minor leagues. It’s an unknown that this group of players always faces.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/1/22
The Yankees have been drifting off of their once-historic win pace for a while now, but August ... August sucked. This was the team’s worst month since the finale of the 1991 season, a year where the Yankees were already known to be bad and simply finished the year off terrible. This year’s team was approaching greatness, and now they simply aren’t. The month may be done with, but it’ll take a lot more than turning the calendar to snap this team out of their funk. Given that the division lead is down to just six games suddenly, let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Jonathan Loáisiga is rounding into form at the right time
It’s fair to say that the 2022 season hasn’t gone the way Jonathan Loáisiga or the Yankees would have wanted, at least in general. He has, before Wednesday’s game, an elevated 5.29 ERA in 32.1 frames filled with inconsistency, control issues, and a problematic shoulder injury that sidelined him for around two months.
Pinstripe Alley
The legend of Matt Blake has taken a few hits
MLB pitching coaches are far from famous, and sometimes seem to exist to soak up criticism. Entering this season, however, that was far from the case for Matt Blake of the Yankees. Plucked from the pitching rich Cleveland system, Blake earned heaps of praise in 2021 and to open 2022. His ability to turn reclamation project pitchers into above average producers was especially impressive. When Minnesota’s pitching coach left the team earlier in the season to take more money coaching in NCAA baseball, keeping Blake happy enough to stop him from doing the same was a real discussion point.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 7, Angels 4: The Aaron Judge Show, episode 51
This was one of those games where a bunch of little things could have bounced the other way and it would have ended worse. The Yankees got two big runs on a costly error, Jameson Taillon avoided serious injury thanks to dumb luck, those kind of bounces went their way for the first time in a few games. Add that to some big home runs, and you have a winning recipe, as the Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Angels.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 21 minor league review
Three of the Yankees four affiliates won their weekly series and remained in contention for a playoff spot. In addition the Florida Complex League Yankees won the league championship series two games to one over the FCL Rays. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league teams did and who stood out inside the organization.
Pinstripe Alley
Getting to know the three pitchers signed this week by the Yankees
In a surprising and under-the-radar set of moves, the Yankees signed Tyler Duffey, Chi Chi González, and Jacob Barnes to minor league contracts within the last 48 hours. What motivations could be behind the organization adding three right-handed pitchers with major league experience to the Triple-A roster? Let’s find out who these guys are and what they could possibly offer the Yankees.
Pinstripe Alley
Domingo Germán has fairly solid results through eight starts
Context isn’t everything, but it does say a lot. It can affect how a situation is viewed, it changes the perception, even if the final results are the same. Ultimately, you can’t be a victim of context or perception, evaluations must be made, and you try your best to look at things in a vacuum for a fair assessment.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels: Gerrit Cole vs. Patrick Sandoval
After a relatively smooth 7-4 win last night, the Yankees can take this series on the road with a victory over the Angels in tonight’s rubber match. We get our best pitching matchup of the night, with Gerrit Cole taking on Patrick Sandoval, and of course all eyes are once again on Aaron Judge, looking to homer in his third straight game.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Giancarlo Stanton (8/25)
The Yankees lineup is in desperate need of a hot streak from Giancarlo Stanton. The offense has been dormant for weeks (other than Aaron Judge). A dominant Stanton stretch can uplift himself and the entire lineup. This has statistically been one of his worst seasons in pinstripes, but at-bats like this one last week are a sign that he is close to his getting his stride back. Let’s jump right into it.
Comments / 0