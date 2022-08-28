ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 3 injured in overnight Sunnyside shooting

By Nick Wills
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – A man was shot and killed, and a woman and two girls were injured in a shooting at a party in the Sunnyside neighborhood overnight.

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:54 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue. Officer Nate McGee said it began as a house party and there was a fight that ended up with several shots fired.

“I was spooked but you can tell it was gunshots. I went around and locked the doors and checked around my backyard,” a neighbor in the Sunnyside area who wants to remain anonymous said.

When officers arrived an adult male, an adult female and two juvenile females had been shot. Police said the man died Sunday afternoon.

Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in car, suspect in custody

“I hope the individuals involved were ok and nothing is life-threatening,” Pete Josetti, who lives nearby said. “I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Police did not say what the extent of the woman’s or girls’ injuries was at this point.

“There were several cops going around the neighborhood, with flashlights. They told me to stay inside and lock my doors,” a neighbor said.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area at 1:24 a.m. and was later lifted at 3:33 a.m. It is not known whether or not a suspect was taken into custody in connection with this investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident has been asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

