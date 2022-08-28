READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO