ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio

A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orange, FL
Port Orange, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Offender#Grocery Store#Sterling Chase Drive#Winn Dixie#Wesh
CBS Philly

Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. 
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Law & Crime

Woman Charged in Decades-Old Alabama Death of 4-Month-Old Baby Is Also Accused of Birthing Newborn Who Tested Positive for Cocaine

A 43-year-old woman charged with murdering her 4-month-old son in Alabama all the way back in 2000 also faces a separate case for chemical endangerment of a child. Authorities allege that Tomeika Latrell Hughley-Carr and 42-year-old Bobby Santwain Beaty — described by authorities as an “associate” and by reports as Hughley-Carr’s ex-boyfriend — are to blame for the homicide of Jarquavious Hughley more than two decades ago.
OPELIKA, AL
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy