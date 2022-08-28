ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFVS12

Suspect arrested in Calloway County bank robbery

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect in a recent Calloway County bank robbery has been arrested by Illinois State Police (ISP). According to a release, Robert Riley, 56, of Water Valley, Ky., was located in Carbondale, Ill. and arrested by ISP. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

New home built for Marshall Co., Ky. tornado survivor revealed

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A new home for a tornado victim in western Kentucky was dedicated on Tuesday, August 30. God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers revealed the home in Benton. It was one of three homes built in three locations for tornado victims who lost everything on December 10.
BENTON, KY
KFVS12

Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with local leaders

Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. (Source: Shawnee National Forest) The Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson has been postponed. Two Heartland men qualify for Worldwide Iron Man. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Two local men qualified for the Worldwide...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...

