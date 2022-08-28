Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in Calloway County bank robbery
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect in a recent Calloway County bank robbery has been arrested by Illinois State Police (ISP). According to a release, Robert Riley, 56, of Water Valley, Ky., was located in Carbondale, Ill. and arrested by ISP. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition...
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
KFVS12
New home built for Marshall Co., Ky. tornado survivor revealed
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A new home for a tornado victim in western Kentucky was dedicated on Tuesday, August 30. God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers revealed the home in Benton. It was one of three homes built in three locations for tornado victims who lost everything on December 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with local leaders
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. (Source: Shawnee National Forest) The Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson has been postponed. Two Heartland men qualify for Worldwide Iron Man. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Two local men qualified for the Worldwide...
KFVS12
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...
KFVS12
Steel truss to be floated up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 bridge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 700-foot blue steel truss will be floating upstream to be attached to the new U.S. 60 bridge. The plan was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge and the U.S. Coast Guard. The operation is tentatively scheduled for the middle...
KFVS12
9/11 New York City firefighter to join annual stair climb at Discovery Park of America
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City firefighters will be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, paying tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. According to a...
Comments / 0