Toms River, NJ

Justin Stokes
4d ago

Ok business needs to be shut down. And police and locals need to do a better job discriminating. Remember discriminating will stop your child from being shot over gang territory in one of the most historically peaceful places on earth. Don’t let this get out of hand before Toms River becomes North Camden.

Chuck W.
4d ago

The article says the State ABC has no jurisdiction over unlicensed places that serve alcoholic beverages? I thought it was their job to locate and shut down unlicensed establishments that serve alcoholic beverages? I guess not.

Lori Spoon
4d ago

Too little, Too late. Wasnt political enough to be taken more seriously. There is NO way this SUDDENLY became a problem and should have been investigated months ago.

Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report

Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports. Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Shuts Down Site Of Shooting

TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING POLICE AND DWI

PRESS RELEASE-STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING AND DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 29, 2022, Antwan McPhatter, 26, of Staten Island, New York, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, as well as the motor vehicle offenses of Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-129b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on November 3, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

