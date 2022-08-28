ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street-racing cars in Des Moines crash into vehicles and homes, displace one family

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

Two street-racing cars left the road early Sunday on East 14th Street in Des Moines, hitting at least four homes and leaving one family displaced, according to a police spokesperson.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the two cars were southbound around 4:20 a.m. when one lost control at the intersection of East 14th Street and Guthrie Avenue and hit parked vehicles and homes. The second vehicle also lost control and crashed, Parizek said.

Police reported no injuries.

East 14th Street was closed from Guthrie Avenue to Thompson Avenue for about four hours. The Red Cross was assisting one family who had to leave their home, Parizek said.

The drivers fled and there were no arrests, he said. Abandoned at the scene were a silver 2018 Chrysler 300 and a black 2020 Dodge Charger, police said.

This is the latest in a series of high-speed auto accidents in the Des Moines metro. A Des Moines man charged in the December 2019 death of man with whom he was street racing on Interstate 235 was sentenced in March 2020 to two years' probation. And last December, a car traveling about 100 mph crashed into an Ankeny home and exploded. The homeowner managed to escape uninjured, as did the five people in the car.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Street-racing cars in Des Moines crash into vehicles and homes, displace one family

