Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's leaked player ratings for FIFA 23.
Hector Bellerin completes return to Barcelona on free transfer
Barcelona have completed the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal on a free transfer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Aston Villa complete signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker for an undisclosed fee.
PSG confirm signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli
PSG have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.
Andre Gomes joins Lille on loan from Everton
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has completed a one-year loan move to French side Lille, the club has announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayer Leverkusen deny interest in Inter left-back Robin Gosens
Bayer Leverkusen have denied making an offer for Inter left-back Robin Gosens.
Juventus complete initial loan signing of Leandro Paredes from PSG
Juventus have announced the signing of Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aston Villa enquire about Tottenham winger Lucas Moura
Aston Villa have spoken to Tottenham about the possibility of signing out of favour winger Lucas Moura.
Southampton to beat Newcastle & Crystal Palace to Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan
Southampton are set to win the race to sign Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, 90min understands.
Antonio Conte claims Premier League officials need to learn how to use VAR
Antonio Conte has hit out at the VAR officials for prompting a Tottenham penalty to be overturned in 1-1 draw against West Ham.
Toulouse 0-3 PSG: Lionel Messi bags pair of assists in comfortable win
Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 3-0 in Ligue thanks to top performances from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi.
UEFA・
Man Utd sign Antony from Ajax on 5-year deal for €100m
Man Utd have finalised the signing of Antony from Ajax.
Mohamed Elneny suffers 'significant injury' in Fulham win
Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Fulham.
UWCL qualifying round two: Arsenal to face Ajax; Real Madrid meet Rosenborg
Women's Champions League: The draw for the 2022/23 second round of qualifying has been made by UEFA.
Idrissa Gueye completes return to Everton from PSG
Everton have confirmed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from PSG.
90min
805
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0