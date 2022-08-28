Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt late on Thursday as a man with a loaded gun tried and failed to shoot her.In a televised address, president Alberto Fernandez said: “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun... did not fire.”Mr Fernandez said the gun had been loaded with five bullets.The vice president and former president is on trial on corruption charges which could see her face a 12-year sentence and possible disqualification from public office over...

