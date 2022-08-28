ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner: Argentina vice president survives assassination attempt as attacker’s gun jams

Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt late on Thursday as a man with a loaded gun tried and failed to shoot her.In a televised address, president Alberto Fernandez said: “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun... did not fire.”Mr Fernandez said the gun had been loaded with five bullets.The vice president and former president is on trial on corruption charges which could see her face a 12-year sentence and possible disqualification from public office over...
