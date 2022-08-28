Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope set
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington breaks ground for new Schoolhouse Park
COVINGTON — “The value of unique and diverse public open spaces is not something that people should ever take for granted,” said Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman. The village of Covington held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Schoolhouse Park project on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The planning and funding phases of the project have been in the works for multiple years. The Schoolhouse Park will be “in the heart of the village,” said Hinkelman.
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville Federal Bank to host Troy community blood drive
TROY — “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets. Those who donate at the Greenville Federal Bank-Troy community blood drive will have a chance to win game tickets. The donation event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St., Troy.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA September Member of the Month
TROY — The September 2022 Miami East-Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Member of the Month is Myah Jefferis. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter. Jefferis is the daugher of Nicole and Josh Landis and Devin Jefferis. She recently had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Civic Band ‘End of Summer’ concert set for Labor Day
TROY — Troy’s own river bank, along the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., is where Troy Civic Band will present a free “End of Summer” outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. The 60-member band uses the Treasure Island pavilion as its performance home.
miamivalleytoday.com
Hoffman Fine Art Show results
WEST MILTON — The 15th annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Fine Art Show took place in West Milton on Aug. 5-7. Those in attendance had the opportunity to vote for their top three favorite pieces among the 64 pieces on display. Tallying up those votes lead to the top three winners being “Pantherina” by Tom Kinarney in first place, “Christmas Carols” by George Stum in second place, and “Main Street” by James Gentry in third.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City leaf pickup program to begin soon
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City street department will be starting the city’s leaf pickup program soon. Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, one foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. No limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create downtime for repairs and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners award chip seal, fog seal bid
TROY – During their regular meeting Tuesday, Miami County Commissioners authorized eight resolutions including a resolution to award the bid and execute a contract with Ray C. Henley, Inc. for the 2022 Chip Seal Program and Fog Seal Program. The total bid was $548,458.20, with $358,419 being the Miami...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County road closures
MIAMI COUNTY — The Kessler-Frederick Road closure between Shearer Road and Worley Road for culvert replacement that started Aug. 29 has been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 2. Covington-Gettysburg Road will be closed between Cooper Road and Greenville Falls-Clayton Road starting Sept. 1 through Sept....
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
miamivalleytoday.com
THS alum completes Chicago video production company internship
TROY — Troy High School 2018 alumnus, Jacob Jergens, recently completed an internship with Ahptic Film and Digital, which is a video production company based in Chicago. “My main role during my internship was assistant editor for a documentary that Ahptic is currently in production for. I also was able to assist on set for the documentary, as well as a few different commercial shoots,” said Jergens.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls soccer team scored early and often as the Trojans improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a 12-0 win over West Carrollton Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. Leah Harnish, Payton Vitangeli and Trinity Hurd all scored two goals each in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Monday Prep Sports Roundup
XENIA — The Troy volleyball team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 win over Xenia Monday night. The Trojans will play Vandalia-Butler Thursday. Brynn Siler had nine kills for Troy and Hannah Duff added seven kills. Kasey Sager had five kills...
miamivalleytoday.com
Arbogast Performing Arts Center 2022-2023 season
TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) announces a return to the stage with a jam-packed agenda of performances as it announces its 2022‒2023 season. Executive Director Jeanne Ward and the entire APAC team invite the community back for a new season overflowing with performances that include everything from rock to R&B to a taste of country to gospel performers and more.
miamivalleytoday.com
APAC 2022-2023 season kicks off with The Guess Who
TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) is set to kick off its 2022-2023 season as The Guess Who takes center stage at the APAC on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Once referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of rock’s most consistently fascinating maverick bands, with a succession of meritorious songs that has few equals among contemporary North American groups,” The Guess Who is a musical institution who boast an impressive catalog of chart-topping hits.
Have you seen them? Police seek break-in suspects
According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
