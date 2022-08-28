Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.

