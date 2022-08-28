ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hellowoodlands.com

Sweep into Action at GreenUp: Fall Sweep

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for our annual community-wide event to target litter along the pathways, waterways, and natural areas of The Woodlands. Greenup: Fall Sweep is a great event for individuals and families looking to give back to the community...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Ducks are Back for the 15th Annual Duck Race

CONROE, TX – This is the 15th year for the Annual Duck Race benefiting Community Assistance Center (CAC). The event returns to Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with the ducks heading down the lazy river at 10:00 am. Each $5 donation to adopt a duck makes a difference in providing resources and basic needs assistance to struggling individuals and families right here in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Charities to Host INTO THE WOODS Halloween Party October 22

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In its 6th year of helping local charities, The Woodlands Charities will once again host their beloved “INTO THE WOODS” Halloween event benefiting 9 area charities. This year’s charity recipients are Angel Reach, Community Assistance Center, Dancing Thru Life, Keep Us Fed, New Danville, Rotary of The Woodlands, Special Angels of The Woodlands, The Woodlands Family YMCA and Yes to Youth.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022

Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location

A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Associated Press

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County’s ‘Last Picture Show’ closing, will become concert venue

After an 89-year run, the Texan Theater in Cleveland will cease operations as a movie theater on Sept. 8. The historic theater, the last of its kind still open in Liberty County and recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on May 15, 2021, has been negatively impacted by the changes in movie-viewing habits in recent years and the arrival of multiplex theaters in neighboring communities.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear

A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
FULSHEAR, TX
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
bdmag.com

Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands

Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Press

A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes

On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
HOUSTON, TX

