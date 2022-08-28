Read full article on original website
Sweep into Action at GreenUp: Fall Sweep
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for our annual community-wide event to target litter along the pathways, waterways, and natural areas of The Woodlands. Greenup: Fall Sweep is a great event for individuals and families looking to give back to the community...
The Ducks are Back for the 15th Annual Duck Race
CONROE, TX – This is the 15th year for the Annual Duck Race benefiting Community Assistance Center (CAC). The event returns to Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with the ducks heading down the lazy river at 10:00 am. Each $5 donation to adopt a duck makes a difference in providing resources and basic needs assistance to struggling individuals and families right here in Montgomery County.
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
The Woodlands Charities to Host INTO THE WOODS Halloween Party October 22
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In its 6th year of helping local charities, The Woodlands Charities will once again host their beloved “INTO THE WOODS” Halloween event benefiting 9 area charities. This year’s charity recipients are Angel Reach, Community Assistance Center, Dancing Thru Life, Keep Us Fed, New Danville, Rotary of The Woodlands, Special Angels of The Woodlands, The Woodlands Family YMCA and Yes to Youth.
Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022
Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
Conroe nurse 'pops' every flavor in town at Back in Time Popcorn
Back in Time offers dozens of flavors, including cinnamon and banana. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) When Crystal Mims decided to trade a career in oncology nursing for owning a small business, she described it as “God leading her” to open Back in Time Popcorn in Conroe. Mims also...
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Liberty County’s ‘Last Picture Show’ closing, will become concert venue
After an 89-year run, the Texan Theater in Cleveland will cease operations as a movie theater on Sept. 8. The historic theater, the last of its kind still open in Liberty County and recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on May 15, 2021, has been negatively impacted by the changes in movie-viewing habits in recent years and the arrival of multiplex theaters in neighboring communities.
Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear
A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands
Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes
On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with raffle and free food
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its 25th birthday Sept. 1. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary Sept. 1 with a giveaway of free a cakes to each store's first 250 guests as well as an online contest to win $25,000 with $100 prizes for 25 runners-up.
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold in Pearland
DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure is fun watching popular lottery games’ jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize. This isn’t some small loan of $1 million;...
