Chris Jericho is recovering from a throat injury. According to a new Facebook post from Fozzy, Chris Jericho is currently recovering from a severely bruised larynx that he suffered on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Due to this injury, Fozzy's upcoming tour has been slightly altered, as the first two weeks of the tour have been pushed back to the spring in 2023 in order to give Jericho time to heal.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO