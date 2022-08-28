ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Tyson Fury Confirms He'll Be Ringside At WWE Clash At The Castle

Tyson Fury is confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle. Fury took to social media to announce he will be ringside for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. News of Fury being at WWE Clash at the Caslte was first reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. The report stated Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
WWE
Fightful

WWE Is Wrestling

A trend has started on Twitter where companies, outlets, people, bots, and more have simply tweeted their brand. Some have taken it more seriously than others. Amtrak tweeting "trains" appears to have started the trend. WWE has clarified, once and for all, that they are wrestling. That settles that. WWE...
WWE
Fightful

Knockouts Title Match Set For IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022

Jordynne and Masha are primed for a collision in Albany. Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo on September 1, 2022, and as a result, she's now headed to face Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7, 2022. Masha Slamovich has been on an unstoppable tear since arriving in...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Sheamus
Person
Johnny Gargano
Fightful

Shane Taylor: If The Winners Of The AEW Trios Tournament Want To Face STP, We're Not Hard To Find

Shane Taylor says that AEW's tournament to crown trios champions is missing the best three-man unit in professional wrestling, and he'd be happy to face the winners. Taylor, Kaun, Moses, and O'Shay Edwards, his stablemates in Shane Taylor Promotions, held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for nearly 300 days before they lost the gold at ROH Final Battle 2021. Since then, Taylor has been competing on the independent scene, and fans continue to rally around STP.
WWE
Fightful

Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide

Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work To Do#Wwe Raw#Banter#Combat#Main Event Stipulation
Fightful

Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow Says He Competed In AEW Blood & Guts I With A Torn Calf

With no offseason in wrestling, wrestlers are typically working through some type of injury. Some injuries are bad enough to keep a wrestler sidelined for weeks or months while others are nagging things that can be worked through with rest, relaxation, and rehab taking place on off days. Wardlow has...
WWE
Fightful

Fozzy Reveals That Chris Jericho Suffered A Throat Injury On 8/10 AEW Dynamite, Upcoming Tour Altered

Chris Jericho is recovering from a throat injury. According to a new Facebook post from Fozzy, Chris Jericho is currently recovering from a severely bruised larynx that he suffered on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Due to this injury, Fozzy's upcoming tour has been slightly altered, as the first two weeks of the tour have been pushed back to the spring in 2023 in order to give Jericho time to heal.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Kenny Omega Reflects On In-Ring Return And How He Was Feeling

On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to the ring after dealing with multiple injuries throughout 2021. Omega took time off following AEW Full Gear 2021, where he lost the AEW World Title to Hangman Page to deal with knee, shoulder, abdominal, and other injuries.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Tyson Fury To Be In Attendance For WWE Clash At The Castle

Tyson Fury will reportedly be part of WWE Clash at the Castle weekend. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Fury will reportedly be in attendance for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. The report states Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Is Fine With However Fans React, Will Always Listen To The Fans

Tony Khan will continue to listen to the fans. Fans online questioned the decision of Tony Khan to put Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday after previously announcing the match for AEW All Out. Moxley made short work of Punk, who re-injured his foot in the match, to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan: The Build For CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Has Been Different Than Anything We've Done Before

Tony Khan discusses the build for the CM Punk and Jon Moxley title match at All Out. When it was revealed that CM Punk and Jon Moxley were set to unify their respective AEW World Titles on the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans around the world of wrestling were caught by surprise, as many people were expecting the two to clash at the All Out pay-per-view.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy