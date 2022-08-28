Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury Confirms He'll Be Ringside At WWE Clash At The Castle
Tyson Fury is confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle. Fury took to social media to announce he will be ringside for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. News of Fury being at WWE Clash at the Caslte was first reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. The report stated Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
WWE Is Wrestling
A trend has started on Twitter where companies, outlets, people, bots, and more have simply tweeted their brand. Some have taken it more seriously than others. Amtrak tweeting "trains" appears to have started the trend. WWE has clarified, once and for all, that they are wrestling. That settles that. WWE...
Knockouts Title Match Set For IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022
Jordynne and Masha are primed for a collision in Albany. Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo on September 1, 2022, and as a result, she's now headed to face Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7, 2022. Masha Slamovich has been on an unstoppable tear since arriving in...
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
All Out Go Home | AEW Dynamite 8/31/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 31, 2022. - Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get all...
Darby Allin: Sting And I Will Be At AEW All Out, Our Match Will Be Announced On 8/31
Darby Allin will compete at AEW All Out, according to Darby Allin. As of this writing, Allin is not currently booked for AEW All Out, but he is ensuring fans that he'll be competing at the event and Sting will be part of things as well. "All Out. Me and...
Shane Taylor: If The Winners Of The AEW Trios Tournament Want To Face STP, We're Not Hard To Find
Shane Taylor says that AEW's tournament to crown trios champions is missing the best three-man unit in professional wrestling, and he'd be happy to face the winners. Taylor, Kaun, Moses, and O'Shay Edwards, his stablemates in Shane Taylor Promotions, held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for nearly 300 days before they lost the gold at ROH Final Battle 2021. Since then, Taylor has been competing on the independent scene, and fans continue to rally around STP.
Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide
Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Tony Khan Thought Recent Talent Meeting Was Positive, Addressed 'Dozens Of Points'
Ahead of the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW reportedly held a talent meeting to address issues that had come up. Reported issues included contract inquiries from other companies, personal issues, unrest, and more. Fightful Select reported that Khan, Tony Schiavone, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho...
Wardlow Says He Competed In AEW Blood & Guts I With A Torn Calf
With no offseason in wrestling, wrestlers are typically working through some type of injury. Some injuries are bad enough to keep a wrestler sidelined for weeks or months while others are nagging things that can be worked through with rest, relaxation, and rehab taking place on off days. Wardlow has...
Fozzy Reveals That Chris Jericho Suffered A Throat Injury On 8/10 AEW Dynamite, Upcoming Tour Altered
Chris Jericho is recovering from a throat injury. According to a new Facebook post from Fozzy, Chris Jericho is currently recovering from a severely bruised larynx that he suffered on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Due to this injury, Fozzy's upcoming tour has been slightly altered, as the first two weeks of the tour have been pushed back to the spring in 2023 in order to give Jericho time to heal.
Kenny Omega Reflects On In-Ring Return And How He Was Feeling
On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to the ring after dealing with multiple injuries throughout 2021. Omega took time off following AEW Full Gear 2021, where he lost the AEW World Title to Hangman Page to deal with knee, shoulder, abdominal, and other injuries.
Jimmy Smith Praises Triple H For 'Shaking It Up' With Seth Rollins And Matt Riddle Hot Mic Segment
WWE paid homage to Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier on WWE Raw when a segment aired featuring Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle being caught on the hot mic. The segment took place after a split screen interview with Riddle and Rollins, and featured Rollins taking personal shots at Riddle for his divorce and his wife taking his kids.
Report: Tyson Fury To Be In Attendance For WWE Clash At The Castle
Tyson Fury will reportedly be part of WWE Clash at the Castle weekend. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Fury will reportedly be in attendance for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. The report states Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/30): RUSH, Varsity Blonds, Work Horsemen, Blake Christian And More
AEW Dark (8/30) The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, & Slim J) defeated Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez, and Hermano. Varsity Blonds defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. Dante Martin defeated AR Fox. Brock Anderson defeated Tyson Maddux. The Workhorsemen defeated Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo. Leila Grey defeated Renee Michelle.
Tony Khan Is Fine With However Fans React, Will Always Listen To The Fans
Tony Khan will continue to listen to the fans. Fans online questioned the decision of Tony Khan to put Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday after previously announcing the match for AEW All Out. Moxley made short work of Punk, who re-injured his foot in the match, to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
The Elite defeats Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, Punk accepts Open Challenge | Day After Dynamite #25
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) with Chicago's own Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616) to review the August 31st episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite on the go home to All Out.
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (8/30): Matt Cardona, EC3, Ricky Steamboat, Bully Ray, And More
The National Wrestling Alliance aired the latest episode of its Powerrr show on August 30. The event aired on YouTube and can be seen above. Full results and highlights are below (via WrestleZone). NWA Powerrr Results (8/30) Matt Taven defeated Mecha Wolf. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat says being in the...
Tony Khan: The Build For CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Has Been Different Than Anything We've Done Before
Tony Khan discusses the build for the CM Punk and Jon Moxley title match at All Out. When it was revealed that CM Punk and Jon Moxley were set to unify their respective AEW World Titles on the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans around the world of wrestling were caught by surprise, as many people were expecting the two to clash at the All Out pay-per-view.
