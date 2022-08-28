Read full article on original website
Watch A Bugatti Get Gapped By The SSC Tuatara
We know that many of our readers have clicked on this article simply to poke fun at Shelby Super Cars and its Tuatara, so we'll get the major issues out of the way first. No, the SSC did not achieve that insane 331-mph speed that it claimed, but it has since admitted so and has begun working to achieve that goal for real. The last we heard from the company was that its Nelson Racing Engines-supplied 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8 can produce close to 1,890 horsepower at the wheels, despite the engine manufacturer claiming a peak of 1,750 hp. That's pretty good, but can it beat a Bugatti? It should, and it does, as the video below demonstrates in style.
Porsche Cayenne Facelift Strips Down To Reveal Production Bumpers
Over the last few months, Porsche has been detailing the history of the Cayenne SUV, revealing that the vehicle was almost a minivan. In fact, there was almost a convertible version too, but thankfully, the Cayenne arrived as a controversially styled but not hideous SUV with traditional proportions. As it has evolved, it has become much more attractive. The newest iteration of the SUV is set to continue that trend with a sleeker design that reinforces the Cayenne's relation to the Macan and the Taycan EV.
2023 Kia Forte Keeps Its Sub-$20,000 Price Tag
Kia has slowly been announcing pricing for its 2023 lineup, including popular options like the mid-size K5 sedan and boxy Soul crossover. These model ranges have been simplified, likely to simplify production, though prices have crept up slightly. One year after a major facelift, the 2023 Kia Forte is the latest model to receive updated pricing and lineup changes. Kia's hot-selling compact sedan manages to remain under 20 grand despite price increases across the board.
TEASED: Subaru Gives Us A Glimpse Of The New Crosstrek
It may boast class-leading safety and an appealing price tag, but there's no hiding the fact that the Subaru Crosstrek is getting on in years. First introduced as a 2018 model, the second generation of the plucky crossover is readying itself for retirement as the Japanese automaker prepares to unveil an all-new model.
Wild Chevy Corvette On 33-Inch Tires Is Homebrewed Hilarity
The off-road supercar or sports car is a strange idea. It's a good one, mind you. We love seeing someone, like Lamborghini, take a supercar and make it go do something it is otherwise diametrically opposed to doing. Porsche is, of course, the gold standard for this. A new off-road 911 Dakar is even in the works. But those are going to cost a zillion bucks. And we'd pay to see what Lambo owner is willing to send their Huracan Sterrato up a rock face. So, enter this: the cheapest off-road sports car you could buy, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette with 33-inch tires.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
Nissan Will Kill Off One Of Its Small SUV Models
Nissan brought its popular Qashqai crossover from Europe to the US market for the 2017 model year, but since the Japanese automaker didn't think Americans could pronounce the name (pronounced cash-kai), it was changed to Rogue Sport. We thought when Nissan announced an all-new Qashqai last year that the same upgrades would trickle across the Atlantic for the 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport. But we were wrong.
Toyota GR GT3 Appears With Lexus Badge
Rumors surrounding the possibility of a Lexus LFA successor have been swirling for so long that we almost lost interest. But then Toyota and Lexus teased a slew of electrified concepts, and among them was the Electrified Sport Concept, which was touted as a "future battery-electric supercar inspired by the Lexus LFA." This suggests that the LFA could be an EV, which is contrary to prevalent rumors that the LFA is likely to be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8.
Ram Tyrant Is Nearly 800-HP Of TRX Fury With A Dealer Warranty
When researching vehicle specs daily, there are a few that look like typos. And that couldn't be more true today when we saw that a dealer claimed that a nearly 6,500-pound truck, shaped like a house, could crush the quarter mile in only 11.84-seconds. The horsepower and torque on this 2023 Ram 1500 TRX would have to be quite stupendous for that level of performance.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Driven: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is Sharp, Sophisticated, And Fast
When Volkswagen introduced the Golf GTI in the 1980s, it created the blueprint for the modern hot hatch. In 2004 (2002 in Europe), Volkswagen played fast and loose with the rulebook and created the Volkswagen Golf R32. Out came the four-cylinder engine, and in went a VR6 from Audi; front-wheel drive was changed for an on-demand all-wheel-drive system, and in went a dual-clutch gearbox for the German market.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is Already A Smash Hit On Its Home Turf
Unveiled to the world just two months ago, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 drew criticism from many due to its controversial styling. But it seems few could care about the polarizing looks. The company recently announced there's an unprecedented demand for its latest electric vehicle, with 37,446 South Korean customers placing pre-orders in a single day.
Pagani Posts First Teaser For Upcoming C10 Hypercar
The Pagani C10 will debut in roughly two weeks in Milan, Italy. After months of waiting following the initial teaser, we'll finally get to see more than just the grainy leaked image. Pagani posted a short clip to Instagram featuring founder Horacio Pagani drawing a sketch. The Italian hypercar maker...
R36 Nissan GT-R Might Not Be Electric, Corvette Production Shutdown, Mercedes G-Class Returns: Cold Start
Good day to you, and welcome to another morning news roundup. Since yesterday's edition of Cold Start, we've seen Ram increase the price of the 1500 TRX by a small margin and unpacked the new styling elements coming to 2024's BMW X5 M. Ford has also teased the V8 rumble of the seventh-generation S650 Mustang.
BMW's First Electric M3 Will Be Truly Groundbreaking
BMW's Oliver Zipse pulls no punches when it comes to the fast-approaching electric era. While he believes an ICE ban would be premature, the outspoken CEO has said the company will cater to everyone's needs. This is evidenced by a vast lineup, comprised of combustion-engined vehicles, PHEVs, and EVs. There's even a hydrogen-powered SUV waiting in the wings. But what about M cars?
Ford Unveils A GT You Can Actually Afford
Let's be real. A high percentage of the people who read this won't ever own a Ford GT. They're unobtanium and have been since the car's launch. These are 7-figure cars for the wealthy, famous, Ford fans of a lifetime. Thankfully, going virtual is here to help lower the price of entry for hypercar ownership again.
2023 BMW X7 First Drive Review: The King Of Luxury SUVs
This week, BMW was kind enough to invite us to its home away from home: Spartanburg, South Carolina. The brand has a sprawling campus in the southern city. It was there, amidst thickets of trees and greenery, that we were led to our steed for the weekend, the BMW X7. This year is what BMW calls an "LCI" for the X7 - or Life Cycle Impulse if you don't speak corporate marketing jargon. It's a refresh, bringing some new hotness to the SUV version of the brand's flagship luxury 7 Series lineup.
2023 Nissan Rogue Goes To The Dark Side With New Midnight Edition
Following an extensive redesign in 2021, the popular Nissan Rogue has rolled into 2023 with minor trim changes, the addition of a new styling package, and, as you'd expect, high prices. But will an inflated price tag threaten the strong value of the compact SUV?. Well, thankfully, no. The entry-level...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
