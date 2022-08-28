North Fort Myers man dead after being run over as he was lying down in middle of road
A North Fort Myers man lying down in the middle of the road is dead after a car ran over him early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol reports.
The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m.along Bayline Drive, west of Temple Terrace.
Troopers report a 21-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling west on Bayline Drive, and a 43-year-old pedestrian was lying on the right lane of Bayline when the collision occurred.
The crash remains under investigation.
