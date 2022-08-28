ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers man dead after being run over as he was lying down in middle of road

By Rachel Heimann Mercader, Fort Myers News-Press
A North Fort Myers man lying down in the middle of the road is dead after a car ran over him early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m.along Bayline Drive, west of Temple Terrace.

Troopers report a 21-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling west on Bayline Drive, and a 43-year-old pedestrian was lying on the right lane of Bayline when the collision occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

Connect with Government Watchdog Reporter Rachel Heimann Mercader: @racheyy_marie (Twitter), rachel.heimann@naplesnews.com, or cell: 239-359-7948

Comments / 0

 

