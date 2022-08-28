EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free. According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO