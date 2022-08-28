ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 6

littlebit
4d ago

If that had been my husband seeing this happening to one of our granddaughters....there would have been nothing left for the police. Guaranteed....

Reply
12
DBz
4d ago

I’m glad the Grandpa was there to keep anything more happening to that baby.

Reply
21
Charles Lowrie
4d ago

👍 grandpa 💥 now push for a prison term.

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PA woman charged with labor trafficking foster kids

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free.  According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy