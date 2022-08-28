ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an apology’ to Republicans after ‘semi-fascist’ comment

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 4 days ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday called for President Biden to issue an apology after the president compared the “Make America Great Again,” otherwise known as MAGA, wing of the Republican Party to “semi-fascism” last week.

Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the president’s comments were “horribly insulting.”

“The fact that the president would go out and just insult half of America [and] effectively call half of America semi-fascist,” Sununu said. “He’s trying to stir up controversy. He’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election. It’s horribly inappropriate.”

At a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Bethesda, Md., last week, Biden said the U.S. was seeing “either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy.”

“It’s not just [former President] Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” the president said.

Biden has previously criticized the MAGA wing of the GOP, saying that “this is not your father’s Republican Party” and calling it a “different deal.”

Sununu conceded there are “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the U.S. but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.”

“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu told CNN on Sunday, adding that Biden on the campaign trail had “said he was going to bring everybody together.”

“And then to call half of America fascists?” the GOP governor asked. “He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate. That isn’t leadership.”

talk'n2myself
4d ago

Biden wasn't referring to republicans, he was talking about the maga crowd, they have made it clear that they are no longer interested in democracy or a two party system, they have no tolerance for those who don't share their ideologies

cowboy
4d ago

I would never give the Republicans an apology not the way there acting lately there a disgrace to America and don't deserve apologies at all

Gillihunter
4d ago

Thats funny, Trump is king of division and trashing the opposite party. These Republican politicians protect Trump when he does it and cries foul when Democrats do it.

