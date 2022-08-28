Giants of the Animal Kingdom: Cheetah prowling in the morning sun and thoughtful mountain gorilla are among breath-taking images on sale for wildlife charity

A fundraiser launched today that means people can buy a magnificent wildlife print with 100 percent of profits going towards the conservation of African Parks.

More than 100 photographers have come together to sell the Prints for Wildlife to benefit the non-profit parks.

Almost half of Africa's landmass is suffering degradation but Prints for Wildlife is helping African Parks to safeguard 30 million hectares of Africa's protected areas.

The conservation NGO's work includes protecting exceptional ecosystems, endemic species, and natural habitats.

The stunning photographs, which are being sold for $100 (£85) over the next month, feature the likes of a majestic herd of giraffes, an impressive polar bear, and adorable penguins as they slide down an iceberg.

Photographer: James Lewin. A fundraiser launched today that means people can buy a magnificent wildlife print with 100 percent of profits going towards the conservation of African Parks. James Lewin captured five Masai giraffes in a mirage-like image in Kenya

More than 100 photographers have come together to sell the Prints for Wildlife to benefit the non-profit parks. A family of cheetahs in Kenya who stopped on a fallen log to observe their surroundings during sunrise, taken by British photographer Andy Parkinson

Photographer: Graeme Green. The stunning photos are being sold for $100. Pictured: A massive silverback mountain gorilla, known as Kigoma, sits in the forest, picking insects from his fur and chewing on plants in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Previous sales of the prints have raised over $1.75million (£1.45million), selling more than 15,000 unique prints since it launched in 2020.

African Parks manages 22 parks in on behalf of Africa's governments, including Kafue (Zambia), Akagera (Rwanda) and Liwonde (Malawi) and plans to manage 30 by 2030.

Marion Payr, the co-founder of Prints for Wildlife, said: 'The incredible success of Prints for Wildlife came as a much needed reminder that, even in times of crisis, humanity can come together to spread hope and do good for our planet.

'Wildlife conservation, protecting valuable biomes and supporting communities has now found a place in the hearts and, with the stunning art of all the generous photographers, on the walls of thousands of homes across the globe.'

This year's fundraiser will feature more than 100 photos from acclaimed wildlife photographers, including Will Burrard Lucas, Beverly Joubert and Drew Doggett.

Photographer: Marco Gaiotti. A polar bear after a swim hunting for seals on the pack ice north of Spitsbergen Island in Norway, in the 'highest temperature ever recorded' there - 23C

Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife, captured two giraffes while on a stormy afternoon game drive in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya

Flamingos in Lake Magadi, Kenya, in 'phenomenal' conditions as a yellow and orange pattern forms in the lake. Photographer Gurcharan Roopra's pilot said he had never seen the lake 'so beautiful'

A leopard in a field of bright Devils Thorn flowers making its way to a large Mashatu tree in Botswana, taken by Saul Rivkind

Photographer Joachim Schmeisser said he had the feeling 'dinosaurs never died out' as he moved in very closed to capture a Rhino bull as he rose from the ground

Gentoo Penguins on an iceberg in Antartica as they wait for the tide to jump off into the ocean to feed. Taken by Lucia Griggi from a boat

Photographer Robert J. Ross said he spent many mornings in a small boat, waiting for much of the day, to capture the giraffes

Photographer: Chris Schmid. A cheetah in the Northern Serengeti in Tanzania crosses a mound to create an amazing silhouette as the sun sets

Photographer: Beverly Joubert. Zebra herds (pictured in the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans in Botswana) travel for weeks to find new places to graze and fresh water to drink

Photographer Chase Teron got the opportunity to swim with wild Orcas in Norway, as they swim in the fjords in search of herring

Lorian the leopard on the Masai Mara nature reserve in Kenya soaks up the last warm rays as the sun sets on a September evening, taken by Clement Kiragu

A female elephant coming out of a marsh with Mount Kilimanjaro in the background, walking towards photographer Arnaud Legrand