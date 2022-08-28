Giants of the Animal Kingdom: Cheetah prowling in the morning sun and thoughtful mountain gorilla are among breath-taking images on sale for wildlife charity
By Eleanor Dye For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
A fundraiser launched today that means people can buy a magnificent wildlife print with 100 percent of profits going towards the conservation of African Parks.
More than 100 photographers have come together to sell the Prints for Wildlife to benefit the non-profit parks.
Almost half of Africa's landmass is suffering degradation but Prints for Wildlife is helping African Parks to safeguard 30 million hectares of Africa's protected areas.
The conservation NGO's work includes protecting exceptional ecosystems, endemic species, and natural habitats.
The stunning photographs, which are being sold for $100 (£85) over the next month, feature the likes of a majestic herd of giraffes, an impressive polar bear, and adorable penguins as they slide down an iceberg.
Previous sales of the prints have raised over $1.75million (£1.45million), selling more than 15,000 unique prints since it launched in 2020.
African Parks manages 22 parks in on behalf of Africa's governments, including Kafue (Zambia), Akagera (Rwanda) and Liwonde (Malawi) and plans to manage 30 by 2030.
Marion Payr, the co-founder of Prints for Wildlife, said: 'The incredible success of Prints for Wildlife came as a much needed reminder that, even in times of crisis, humanity can come together to spread hope and do good for our planet.
'Wildlife conservation, protecting valuable biomes and supporting communities has now found a place in the hearts and, with the stunning art of all the generous photographers, on the walls of thousands of homes across the globe.'
This year's fundraiser will feature more than 100 photos from acclaimed wildlife photographers, including Will Burrard Lucas, Beverly Joubert and Drew Doggett.
