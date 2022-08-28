Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus Christian McGhee: Perfecting the art of creating great music on the spot

Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather in Vail to celebrate the life of jazz staple Tony G
Hundreds gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Thursday to share in the grief of losing Tony Gulizia, one of the Vail area’s most well-known musicians who was better known by his stage name, Tony G. But much joy was also felt in celebrating the life of...
Vail Jazz Workshop alumnus Ryan Porter: ‘The music chose me’
IF YOU GO… What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1&3 as Sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: Visit VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. Editor’s Note: Over the past 27...
Letter: A tribute to Tony G
On the eve of Tony’s remembrance, it’s hard to know where to begin. But, Tony’s obvious musical genius and transcendental love of all people would be a good place to start — gifted not just to us here in the Vail Valley, but around the world.
Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22
Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season
Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
Salomone: Learn fly-fishing at Colorado Mountain College
Have you ever seen the insects highlighted in the evening sun, hovering over the river in an indecipherable courtship and wondered ‘what are all those insects?’. Individuals, anglers and undergraduates all entertain the desire to learn and fly fishing has become the common arena. Colorado Mountain College has structured a learning environment around the greatest sport to be found: fly fishing.
Letter: Best summer camp ever
While skimming through the Vail Daily on Aug. 27, Jay Wissot’s column “Summer camp for seniors” immediately caught my eye. Whenever my husband and I explain to our non-Vail Valley friends what it is like to be here in the summer, we describe it as summer camp.
Vail Mountaineers and Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association present fourth annual alumni weekend
Directors of the Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club (VMHC) are pleased to announce their fourth annual Avalanche Alumni Weekend. Scheduled for Sept. 9-10, each of five exciting events will include well-known members of the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association. The epic weekend of festivities will provide attendees and sponsors with hockey, golf and virtual auction options along with the chance to rub elbows with Colorado’s most beloved hockey players.
Special Event for DeAnne Mitchell Helms
Please join us to celebrate the life of DeAnne Mitchell Helms. – — We will gather to share our favorite stories and remember our wonderful wife, mother, aunt and friend, who passed away last December. – — Bring your stories, your beverage of choice, and we’ll share a toast...
Dancer-illusionists MOMIX to close out VPAC summer lineup on Aug. 28
If you go … What: MOMIX When: Sunday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $45, or $30 for students More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/momix. The Vilar Performing Arts Center wraps up its summer season on Sunday, Aug. 28, with dancer-illusionists MOMIX....
For Vail workers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Vail Pioneer Weekend full of friendship and nostalgia
The list of Vail pioneers who are no longer with us keeps growing, making the party in honor of them that much more special. Vail pioneers gathered over the weekend to celebrate those who made the town what it is today, the three-day party included hundreds of current Vail-area residents and locals-for-life who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
Dr. Susan Vickerman honored as second recipient of Vail Health Elevate Award
Dr. Susan Vickerman has been named the second recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Vickerman, a family medicine physician...
Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa hires Rachel Thompson as catering sales and event manager
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon has hired Rachel Thompson to be a catering sales and event manager. A graduate of Georgia’s Armstrong State University, Thompson joins the Westin Riverfront from Vail’s Sonnenalp Hotel, where she held multiple positions including serving as a concierge, a reservations agent and a manager in training for conference services and group sales.
Elevate your mother-daughter relationship at Eagle workshop
For mothers who long to stay connected with their daughters in the teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, Sept. 11, in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh and grow together. Women’s Empowerment Workshop is offering this nature retreat specifically to...
Romer: Reflections and looking forward
Vail Valley Partnership, a 501c(6) nonprofit organization, has been engaged in the community since the early days of Vail, starting in 1964 as the Vail Resort Association. It is an honor to play a role in fostering regional economic vitality through our role as the chamber of commerce. I recently...
Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon
A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
Letter: A great story about Jack Oleson
Thank you, Kathy Heicher, for great storytelling about Jack Oleson. “Obtaining his diploma involved some subterfuge with a sympathetic janitor…” and “Jack commandeered the flag, leaving a $100 bill in the flag holder” are gems!. I never knew Jack, but have heard his name many...
Vail Veterans Program brings back popular Golf in the Rockies program
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Vail Veterans Program’s Golf in the Rockies event is back. The four-day golf outing brings military injured to championship golf courses for some rounds of golf, clinics with PGA professionals, meals with fellow veterans and other fun activities. Over a...
Hoohah wins People’s Choice Award
A local skiwear designer who is turning heads on the slopes also caught the attention of savvy fashionistas at Denver Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Challenge event on Aug. 20. Anna Tedstrom brought her colorful retro styles and won the votes to earn the People’s Choice Award and a spot in the Denver Fashion Week’s Fall 2002 show on Nov. 17.
