spectrumnews1.com
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
spectrumnews1.com
Westfield Santa Anita mall sells for $538 million, the largest mall deal in the U.S. since 2018
ARCADIA, Calif. — In the largest mall transaction since 2018, the Westfield Santa Anita Mall has sold for more than half-a billion-dollars. Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold the nearly 1.5 million square foot mall in Arcadia for $538 million. URW did not disclose the buyer, saying only that it is an established commercial real estate investor.
spectrumnews1.com
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from stretch of I-10 in LA
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on...
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
spectrumnews1.com
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Evacuations lift as crews make progress against 5,208-acre Castaic brush fire
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in the air continued their assault on a Castaic brush fire Thursday, working to extend a containment line around a fire that has destroyed at least one home and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 3,200 new COVID cases as hospital numbers appear to fall again
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 3,237 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals appeared to fall again. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that COVID hospitalization figures are in flux due to an issue with the system used by hospitals to report patient numbers to the state. She said the problem has resulted in some questionable fluctuations in the numbers over the past week.
spectrumnews1.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
spectrumnews1.com
4,625-acre Castaic fire forces evacuations, freeway closure
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 4,625 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County could improve to ‘low’ COVID activity level in next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Just weeks after moving from the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category to the "medium" rating thanks to falling hospitalization rates, Los Angeles County could soon graduate into the "low" category as case numbers continue to fall, the public health director said Tuesday. What You...
spectrumnews1.com
Captain of boat that burned in 2019, killing 34, pleads not guilty
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Just one day before the third anniversary of the fire aboard the dive boat Conception that killed 34 people near Santa Cruz Island, its captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in Los Angeles to a federal charge. Jerry Boylan entered his plea in federal court to...
spectrumnews1.com
Overdoses due to fentanyl and the opioid crisis continue to rise
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — On International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, people across the country and world remembered loved ones who have been lost to overdose. Opioid overdoses continue to impact thousands of people in the U.S. every year — the crisis is being exacerbated by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine.
spectrumnews1.com
Schools take precautions for excessive heat warning
PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena is expected to reach triple digit temperatures during this excessive heat warning and kids of all ages are impacted. We look at Hamilton Elementary School and John Muir High School, both in Pasadena, to learn how these schools are taking precautions.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council seeks access to homeless services database amid privacy concerns
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council members delay Heather Hutt’s nomination for 10th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion...
spectrumnews1.com
How a homeless woman and her emotional support duck live
More than 66,000 people are living without shelter in LA County. Unhoused people often get a front-row seat to violence and crime and trauma, which can lead to even worsening mental health. LA Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about one unhoused woman who finds comfort through an unlikely friendship with a duck. Mejia joined "LA Times Today" host Lisa McRee to talk about Autumn McWilliams and her duck, Cardi D.
spectrumnews1.com
Cinecon Classic Film Festival finds new home at Hollywood Legion Theater
LOS ANGELES — The 58th edition of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival continues its celebration of rarely screened films from early silents to the Golden Age of Hollywood this year for the first time at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43. The festival is a gathering place for...
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff’s sergeant alleges retaliation for criticizing Villanueva
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former sheriff’s sergeant sued Los Angeles County Tuesday, saying she has been unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, but also maintaining that county leaders have not done enough to protect her.
spectrumnews1.com
Pet owners urged to take precautions to protect animals from heat
PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged Tuesday to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement. Officials with Pasadena Humane said heat issues can lead to a...
