ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

NH reaches multimillion-dollar opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will receive more than $40 million from a settlement over Johnson & Johnson's opioid marketing in the Granite State. The settlement comes after the New Hampshire attorney general's office decided not to join a national settlement deal. >> Link: Municipalities, nonprofits can apply for...
ECONOMY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Senate race features competing visions for future of GOP

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A battle for the ideological future of the Republican Party in New Hampshire is playing out in a state Senate race. The race in the communities around Manchester features an increasingly prominent divide in New Hampshire: a traditional Republican against a Liberty Republican with ties to the Free State Project.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Berlin, NH
Government
City
Berlin, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Fraud#Ag
WMUR.com

Doctors hope New Hampshire residents will get new COVID-19 boosters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 boosters may be available soon, and health workers in New Hampshire say they hope people take advantage of them. The Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the new boosters, which are targeted against the original virus and the omicron subvariant, and an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the boosters Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced seven new COVID-19 deaths over the past week. There state announced 1,695 known active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday in the weekly report, down slightly from the 1,718 cases reported last week. Officials also reported 1,353 new cases over the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom

NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
wskg.org

New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
WMUR.com

With winter approaching, fears of higher heating oil costs grow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been dropping for some time, but the price of oil to heat people's homes is going in the opposite direction. With summer ending, some Granite Staters are growing more concerned about price hikes when the temperature drops. The Northeast is projected to see...
TRAFFIC
WMUR.com

Rising sea levels could have significant impact on New Hampshire's Seacoast

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As global temperatures continue to warm, sea levels are expected to rise over the coming decades, which could have a big impact on areas like New Hampshire's Seacoast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there could be an additional one to one-and-a-half feet of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy